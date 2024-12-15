Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has been sacked by the club

Wolves have reportedly parted ways with manager Gary O’Neil, and a report has explained the chances that Ole Gunnar Solakjaer takes his place at Molineux.

Wolves have struggled for form in the Premier League this season. They currently sit 19th in the league, on just nine points after 16 games.

A match on December 9 against West Ham was dubbed ‘El Sackico’ with both O’Neil and Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui in trouble before it. Lopetegui extended his stay with the London club with the 2-1 win, which heaped more pressure on O’Neil.

The Englishman survived just one more game, as a 2-1 loss to Ipswich – in heartbreaking fashion with the Tractor Boys scoring their winner in the 94th minute – saw O’Neil dismissed, as reported by the Telegraph.

Former Manchester United manager Solskjaer was present at that game.

Solskjaer hire chances explained

However, it has been reported by the Daily Mail that he was there to catch up with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who previously worked under him at United.

There is no suggestion that Solskjaer is in the running to take over at Molineux.

TEAMtalk understands that former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is one man on the list for Wolves, and the Premier League appeals to him, but West Ham is his preference.