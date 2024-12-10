Wolves manager Gary O’Neil is under monumental pressure following his side’s dismal start to the season but is safe in his job for now, per reports.

The West Midlands side lost 2-1 to West Ham on Monday in a game that was dubbed ‘El Sackico’ before kick-off, due to Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui also being in danger.

The result leaves Wolves second-bottom of the table, on just nine points after 15 Premier League games – the club’s worst start to a top flight season since the Premier League began.

Despite some supporters calling for O’Neil to be sacked, Sky Sports and others have reported that the 41-year-old coach ‘retains the full backing of the board and will remain in charge for their game against Ipswich on Saturday.’

Clearly, the match vs The Tractor Boys could be crucial in whether Wolves survive relegation, given they also sit on nine points and one place above them on goal difference.

It’s claimed that ‘Wolves believe they can successfully navigate their tough run of results with O’Neil in charge despite Monday night’s defeat at West Ham representing their third straight loss and their 10th in 15 Premier League matches this season.’

Their upcoming game against Wolves will be followed by another huge game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, with the Foxes currently 16th in the table.

O’Neil: ‘Hopefully the bits from the officials go our way’

O’Neil is well aware of the pressure on his position as Wolves boss, but defended his record in a recent press conference.

“The people above me are supportive,” O’Neil said on Monday night. “But of course the supporters want their football club to be successful.

“I understand them pointing the finger at me and it’s my team and I have to take responsibility, but when I arrived at this football club they had picked up just [41] points in the Premier League (the previous season).

“Since that moment, we have managed to make £200m in player sales. We have sold an awful lot of players if you go back to Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Diego Costa, Pedro Neto and Max Kilman.

“And then we’re not now shopping in that market, we’re looking for the other ones who are for the future that can help us in the now.

“As we’re finding in the Premier League, it’s a ruthless league. The group are doing everything we can to get up to speed. But I’m really proud of them.

“I know we have only nine points and we’re in a tough spot in the league but they’re giving everything. So I hope the supporters are still proud from the players even though they hate the position we’re in. They won’t hate it more than me. I’m right there with them, whether they know it or not.

“We won’t give up and we’ll keep pushing. A big game against Ipswich is coming. And hopefully a few of the little bits, our bits, the bits from the officials go our way.”

