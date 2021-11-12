Wolves have been given a boost as one of their stars will reportedly remain in the West Midlands, despite interest from Barcelona.

Bruno Lage’s men have begun the current Premier League campaign positively. They sit in eight place, and are above quality sides such as Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

One factor in that success has been loan signing Francisco Trincao. The Portuguese has played in the majority of Wolves’ Premier League games this season, and has so impressed so far.

The winger struggled for game time under Ronald Koeman at Barcelona last season, and as such made the switch to Wolves.

Trincao seems to be thriving in England. Despite being yet to contribute to a goal in the league, he has made multiple impressive appearances.

Recent reports suggested that new Barca boss Xavi was intent on taking the 21-year-old back to Spain.

But Sport Witness, citing Spanish outlet Sport, state that Trincao will be staying put. The Blaugrana will allow him to continue his development at Molineux before potentially returning at the end of the campaign.

Wolves have an option to make his temporary spell permanent in the summer, which would cost around €30m (£25.7m).

They might need to do just that as Pedro Neto is in the midst of a long injury lay off and Adama Traore continues to be a target for Premier League rivals.

Wolves tracking powerhouse midfielder

A number of Premier League sides have registered interest in Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches. Wolves and Liverpool are among the main sides interested.

Wolves at present seem best positioned to sign the midfielder, despite Liverpool’s healthy league position.

Apparently, the side are preparing an offer worth €25million. That sum seems as if it will suffice in order for a deal to be completed.

Sanches would add to the heavy Portuguese contingent already at Molineux, which includes Ruben Neves and Jose Sa.