Fiorentina have opened concrete negotiations with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a permanent transfer for Spanish left-back Hugo Bueno, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

While no agreement has been reached, discussions are ongoing, with the Italian club emerging as the first to make a formal move for the 23-year-old this summer.

The former Spanish under-21s international remains under contract with Wolves until 2028, following an extension signed in November 2023.

However, with Wolves relegated and interest mounting from clubs across Europe and England over the past year, a departure will materialise if the valuation is met.

Estimates suggest Wolves would be willing to consider offers around £15million, a figure that many view as reasonable business for Wolves.

Bueno, who joined Wolves from CD Areosa in 2019 and was converted from an attacking midfielder into a left wing-back, has impressed in recent seasons.

After a productive loan spell at Feyenoord in the 2024/25 campaign, where he gained valuable European experience, the defender returned to Molineux and enjoyed a strong 2025/26 season despite the club’s struggles.

He made 38 appearances across all competitions, showcasing his attacking flair from full-back alongside solid defensive attributes.

READ MORE – West Ham battling Wolves for potential Mateus Fernandes replacement – Exclusive

Fiorentina pushing to sign exciting Wolves full-back

Talks between Wolves and Fiorentina clubs are understood to be ongoing, with both sides currently discussing financial details.

Fiorentina see Bueno as a key reinforcement for their left flank, adding dynamism and versatility to their squad ahead of the new Serie A season.

For Wolves, the potential sale would provide funds for squad adjustments and their own incomings as aim to secure promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking.

The move remains far from complete, but the early talks highlights Bueno’s growing reputation.

Having progressed steadily through the ranks at Wolves, the Vigo-born defender now stands at a important moment in his career.

A switch to Italy could offer regular first-team football in a competitive environment and the chance to develop further and reach his exciting potential.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.