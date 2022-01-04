Moutinho explains how Wolves controlled Man Utd; analyses superb finish

Midfielder Joao Moutinho has explained how Wolves controlled Manchester United in their Premier League clash on Monday night.

Bruno Lage’s side ran out 1-0 winners at Old Trafford to end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run as manager. Moutinho bagged the winner in brilliant fashion, beating United keeper David de Gea with a driven half-volley.

The result ended Wolves’ 42-year wait for a victory at the Theatre of Dreams.

Moutinho said: “For me, I wanted to help the team of course with a goal, winning here at Old Trafford, against a big team, very good players, a good coach, it’s amazing for us.

“We came here to play our game, play football, play with the ball – that’s what we did in the first half.

“I think we created a lot of opportunities, a lot of shots, but we didn’t score. After they changed a little bit, the game was more end to end.”

On their plan to dominate the midfield, Moutinho continued: “[It is] what we try to do in all the games. Sometimes we can’t, but I think we did a great job, not only me and (Ruben) Neves, all the team.

“We deserved this victory, this win, and I hope we can continue with these performances.”

Analysing his first goal of the season, the 35-year-old added: “Phil Jones cleared the ball and tried to see where the ball would go, and when I did the first touch, I said I need to shoot, and I scored. That’s what I need to do, I need to shoot more.

“The way to make a beautiful goal, it’s to go to the net, and that’s what happened, and I helped the team win.”

Lage targets more Wolves goals

Responding to the three points, manager Lage said: “It is one more victory. Lovely stadium, a place with a lot of history but the most important thing is how we played.

“We played in our way, we controlled the first half and missed a lot of chances. We win three points, and have more chances than goals.

“Goals are a problem but creating chances is not. People just look at stats and think we are defending. When we have the ball, we come here and how many chances did we create in the first half?

“After this, one more goal. Tomorrow is a day off but after that the players need to improve.

“The way we’re playing and creating chances, we need to score more goals.”

Their next game is an FA Cup clash against Sheffield United on Sunday at 14:00.

