Jose Mourinho and Roma are keen to engineer a deal for an integral Wolves star, according to reports in Italy.

Wolves sit eighth in the Premier League after 20 matches, having won nine of them. They have the second best defensive record in the division, having seen just 15 goals go against them so far this term.

Bruno Lage is gaining admirers for making Wanderers a troublesome side to play against. The manager will be hoping they can continue their decent form and complete a top ten finish.

Several players are impressing at Molineux, including goalkeeper Jose Sa. The 29-year-0ld came in to replace Rui Patricio in the summer and has since kept eight clean sheets.

Young full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is also putting in some exciting displays on the left flank. He picked up a groin injury during December but marked his return against Southampton with two assists in a 3-1 victory for Wolves.

One star who is understated but helps Lage massively is central midfielder Joao Moutinho. The Portugal international, now 35, has featured in every league game this season.

He got a rare headline earlier this month by scoring the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford. His half volley eight minutes from time gave Wolves their first victory at the ground since 1980.

Jose Mourinho wants veteran to join Roma

The latest rumours claim Moutinho’s displays have not gone unnoticed. Football Italia, who cite Corriere dello Sport, state the veteran is of interest to Mourinho and Roma.

The former Chelsea, United and Tottenham boss is searching for midfield reinforcements. He is using the Prem as a hunting ground given his solid links with the division.

Mourinho wants the Wolves man to move to Rome, and he could be helped by super agent Jorge Mendes. He represents both men, suggesting a deal could be put into motion.

The Serie A outfit will first need to sell Amadou Diawara. The 24-year-old, currently representing Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations, is rejecting advances from Valencia.

Moutinho has made 160 appearances for Wolves at the time of writing, following a £5m switch from Monaco in July 2018. He has helped the west Midlands club to fight for top ten finishes since then, although they were unable to do so last season.

Wolves star wanted by United

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick has reportedly told United to monitor the progress of Wolves defender Max Kilman.

According to 90Min, the German gave an in-depth assessment of his squad to the likes of Director of Football John Murtough and new Chief Executive Richard Arnold.

And Wolves’ English defender Kilman, 24, was one player Rangnick urged the club to look closely at.

Last term, he made 18 Premier League appearances. But this campaign has been his true breakthrough season as he has played every minute under Lage.

