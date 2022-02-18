Jose Sa makes bold CL prediction; outlines what Wolves must do to take next step

Goalkeeper Jose Sa has hailed the team spirit at Wolves and feels it could be a major factor in their quest to qualify for the Champions League.

Wolves entered the campaign as an unknown quantity. Nuno Espirito Santo’s four-year reign had ended, with Bruno Lage occupying the Molineux dugout. And early signs were not promising, with the West Midlanders losing four of their first five Premier League games.

However, they have turned things around in superb fashion to sit seventh in the top-flight standings. They have won five and drawn one of their last seven league outings.

Indeed, their only defeats since September aside from a 2-0 reverse at Crystal Palace have come against Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Those three sides are all above Lage’s charges in the table, with Wolves just six points off a top-four spot. And they do have two games in hand on fourth-placed Manchester United.

Success has been built on a strong defence that has conceded only 17 league goals in 2021-2022. Sa has played a full part, with many commanding performances between the posts.

He arrived in the summer from Olympiacos. And the former Porto star admits he feels right at home at the Black Country club.

“The environment here is amazing,” he told The Mail. “There are a lot of Portuguese players and because we are outside our own country, people like Ruben, Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto – they are our family.

“We are like a pack and this is one of the reasons we are doing well. If I make a mistake, my friends are there to help me. If one of them makes a mistake, I try to help them.”

Sa aiming for the stars

Wolves secured a 2-0 victory over Tottenham last time out. They welcome Leicester City to Molineux on Sunday aiming to further their claims for a top-four berth.

Sa hopes they get there and is confident that Wolves would be able to do themselves justice against Europe’s elite.

“Could we play in the Champions League? Of course,” he added. “If nobody leaves, if the club bring in one or two more players, yes, with this squad we can do very good things.

“We are under the radar but that is normal because in England people always push ‘The Big Six’ and their players. But we do our work and we are there, in a good position.”

