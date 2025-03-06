Wolves target fearless defender who has ‘good technical quality’, with £21m bid to seal deal

Wolves are interested in signing Koni De Winter from Genoa in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, but the Premier League club are facing competition from a top Serie A outfit.

De Winter failed to establish himself in the first team at Juventus, but he has been superb for Genoa. The defender joined Il Grifone on loan from the Bianconeri in the summer of 2023 with a conditional obligation to make the deal permanent. The 22-year-old was in fine form for Genoa last season and has been playing well for them so far this campaign.

The Belgium international has scored three goals in 15 matches in all competitions for Genoa so far this season, playing predominately as a centre-back but also appearing as a right-back on four occasions.

TEAMtalk understands that Wolves are among the Premier League clubs who are showing a keen interest in De Winter, who, according to former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri, has “good technical quality”.

Sources have told us that Wolves, who are battling relegation at the moment, see the youngster as a key defensive target for the summer transfer window.

The Premier League club have been following De Winter this season and will continue to monitor him in the coming months.

TEAMtalk understands that Genoa are open to selling De Winter this summer.

The Serie A club will consider offers of €25million (£21m, $27m) and above for the defender, who, according to his former Juventus teammate Leonardo Bonucci, “has no fear”.

Wolves face Inter Milan competition for Koni De Winter – sources

Wolves will have to work hard to get a deal done for De Winter this summer.

While a transfer fee of £21m is not a lot for an established Premier League club such as Wolves, interest from Italian giants Inter Milan does complicate matters for them.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Inter have renewed their interest in the Belgian star and recently scouted him during Genoa’s match against Empoli.

Inter have a strong interest in De Winter, whose defensive skills have impressed the defending Italian champions.

We understand that De Winter is keen on a move to a top Italian club or switch to a team in the Premier League this summer.

Latest Wolves news: Leeds interest in Bueno, Ait-Nouri rumour

Wolves decided to send Hugo Bueno out on loan to Feyenoord last summer. Rayan Ait-Nouri’s outstanding form last season saw Bueno’s chances limited in the first team.

The youngster has been doing well at Feyenoord this campaign, and Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have taken a shine to him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that both Leeds and Forest are considering making bids for Bueno in the summer transfer window.

Ait-Nouri has emerged as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that some major clubs have been linked with him.

Reports have claimed that Arsenal and AC Milan will compete for the signature of Ait-Nouri this summer. There is speculation on the future of Matheus Cunha too. Cunha is one of the best players at Wolves and has been in fine form this season.

The Brazil international forward has scored 13 goals and given four assists in 24 Premier League starts for Wolves so far this season.

Arsenal and Aston Villa were among the clubs who were keen on the forward in the January transfer window.

There is now speculation that Liverpool are showing interest in Cunha with a view to a summer move.

