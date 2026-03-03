TEAMtalk understands that Wolves remain hopeful they can keep hold of teenage sensation Mateus Mane, even if the club suffers relegation this season, amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and other elite sides.

The 18-year-old has been nothing short of sensational since being handed his chance under Rob Edwards, rapidly emerging as one of the most coveted young players in Europe.

Since emerging in the first team, Mane has notched two goals and two assists in 18 Premier League appearances, standing out a mile for Wolves despite the team’s struggles.

Relegation looks inevitable barring a miracle, with the Molineux club bottom of the table and a near-insurmountable 14 points away from safety, but Mane has been one of the few bright sparks of their season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Mane’s performances have caught the eye of England’s elite – including Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham.

However, European giants such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain, are all closely monitoring his progress, too. We revealed earlier today how Madrid’s interest in Mane is part of a wider transfer strategy to target young English talents, with seven other exciting targets on their radar.

Despite the mounting interest, Wolves are determined to keep their starlet. Mane is currently contracted at Molineux until 2029, having agreed a new extension on his 18th birthday in September, but another new deal is already in the works…

Wolves to hold crunch Mateus Mane talks

Such has been Mane’s impact, we understand Wolves are preparing a bumper new offer to further secure his future.

A well placed source confirmed TEAMtalk: “There’s a real belief here that we can persuade Mateus to stay. The promise of regular first-team football is a huge factor, and he knows how highly he’s valued at Wolves. Even if the worst happens, we’re confident he’ll see his future here.”

While a drop to the Championship is, obviously, less than ideal for Wolves, there is no reason why Mane can’t continue to develop and improve in the second tier.

Mane could be key to helping Wolves bounce back instantly and win promotion – something that has proven difficult for Leicester City and Southampton in the Championship this term.

But the lure of Europe’s elite clubs shouldn’t be ignored, and if Mane lives up to his potential, it seems only a matter of time before he gets a big move.

However, we have reported previously how Mane is happy and fully focused on Wolves, and grateful for the opportunities he’s been afforded so far.

Edwards’ side therefore have reasons to be hopeful that they can tie the attacking midfielder down to an improved new deal, with formal negotiations to take place soon.

