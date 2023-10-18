Wolves star drops major hint over permanent exit after loving life out on loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Goncalo Guedes has revealed that he would love to remain with Portuguese giants Benfica for longer.

Guedes rejoined Benfica on loan over the summer after his temporary stint last season at the club he began his career was plagued by injury issues.

The 26-year-old attacker suffered a knee injury while back in his homeland, but after recovering it was decided that his best move was to head back to Benfica for the 2023/24 campaign.

After building up his fitness, Guedes was able to get some minutes of action before the international break and is now targeting a regular run in the starting XI.

And, speaking in a video published by Mais Futebol, the Molineux forward spoke about his route back to Benfica and how content he is back playing at the club where he made his professional debut in 2014.

He said: “I had this idea. I had spoken to those responsible that it was possible. We had negotiations and it went very well, in the best way, and I was very happy because playing for Benfica is always like being at home.

“I’ve spent my whole life here, and I hope, if I can, to stay here longer.”

Just how long Guedes stays in Lisbon very much depends on how he performs in Portugal.

From Wolves‘ perspective, they will be hoping that the attacker shines and makes himself an attractive proposition for a number of clubs – rather than just Benfica.

Guedes has made just 18 appearances for Wolves since his £27.5million move from Valencia in the summer of 2022, scoring twice.

As for Gary O’Neil’s men, they are back in action on Saturday when they head to his old club to face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

