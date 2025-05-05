The list of clubs interested in a Wolves striker has grown to nine, and TEAMtalk can confirm that the Molinuex outfit are ready to sell him early on in the summer window.

Wolves have a couple of heavily in-demand players on their books. Striker Matheus Cunha looks almost certain to leave this summer, with a number of the Premier League’s biggest clubs going after him.

But the Molineux outfit have another player not currently in their squad who is being courted by a lot of clubs.

Striker Fabio Silva is proving to be one of the most desired players on the international scene.

As we reported on April 30, Sevilla, Wolfsburg, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, and Atletico Madrid have shown concrete interest in the striker, who’s currently on loan at Las Palmas, where he has scored 10 goals in 24 La Liga games.

However, after the decision to part ways at the end of the season between the Portuguese striker and Wolves, the list of suitors is growing.

In recent days, Lens and Lyon from France, and Valencia and Celta Vigo from Spain have also requested information on Silva. These clubs are all seriously interested in signing him after his strong season with Las Palmas.

Wolves ready to let go

With nine clubs now in the mix, Wolves are absolutely confident they can reach their target price, and are asking for around €20-25million (£17-21.3m).

The English club is aiming to finalise a deal early in the transfer window with a profitable exit and to allow Silva to begin his new journey as soon as possible.

To date, there is no favourite club among the nine, which expected to increase in the coming days. Certainly, a decisive move for Silva will arrive soon.

The striker, for his part, is eager to start a new chapter in his career, and it’s just a matter of time until he gets that chance.

Wolves round-up: Cunha to Man Utd on

A move involving fellow Wolves striker Cunha to Manchester United has been hinted at, as his father liked an Instagram comment under a photo of the striker and some other players which read ‘Welcome to United’.

Fabrizio Romano has labelled the Portuguese United’s ‘main target’.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Wolves have made enquiries to Galatasaray about the situation of Gabriel Sara, who previously played in England with Norwich.

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest are also in the race for the Brazilian midfielder.

