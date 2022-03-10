A host of clubs have asked Wolves about a deal for England youth star Morgan Gibbs-White – but the Black Country outfit are yet to make a decision on his future, TEAMtalk understands.

Gibbs-White has been in excellent form for Championship side Sheffield United, who he joined on-loan at the start of the season. The 22-year-old has scored nine goals and also notched seven assists.

He has played a major part in the Blades’ promotion charge which has put them firmly in play-off contention.

It is understood that Gibbs-White does look set to head to the Premier League next term, whether United are promoted or not.

We understand that Fulham are keeping a very close eye on Gibbs-White who could help replace the void from Fabio Carvalho – who is set to join Liverpool this summer.

Leeds, Crystal Palace and Southampton are also understood to be keen on the player – if Wolves decide to let him leave.

Everton rivalling Wolves for Shakhtar star

Meanwhile, Everton are reportedly vying with Wolves for the capture of Brazilian ace Pedrinho from Shakhtar Donetsk.

On Monday, FIFA announced measures allowing players at Ukrainian and Russian clubs to leave without any consequences, following Russia’s invasion of their European neighbours. The decision came after dozens of footballers fled Ukraine for countries such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

The Ukrainian league has been suspended indefinitely, although Russia’s Premier League is back in action after a winter break.

One of the players affected by the conflict is Brazil U23 international Pedrinho. The player is searching for a new club and wants his future to be finalised by Friday.

According to Goodison News, who cite reports in Brazil, Everton are one of the clubs preparing to make an approach.

The South American, who mainly operates on the right wing, has already spoken with Sao Paulo chief Rogerio Ceni about a return to his home country.

Everton plot Pedrinho signing

Despite this, Everton are keen to engineer a deal. And they could partner Pedrinho with compatriot Richarlison in attack.

However, the impact of Wolves boss Bruno Lage could prove vital. He signed Pedrinho during his spell in charge of Benfica, giving the player his first shot at European football.

Lage remains in Pedrinho’s ‘favour’, as they have a good relationship. In addition, there would be no language barrier as Wolves have plenty of Portuguese stars in their ranks.

Pedrinho would be a welcome addition to either Premier League squad, especially at such an important stage of the season. Wolves are in the mix for European qualification, while Everton are being pulled into a relegation scrap.

