The transfer saga for promising European midfielder Renato Sanches seems to be nearing its end, with one Premier League side looking the most likely to land the Portuguese.

Interest for Sanches has been reported from a number of sides of late. Indeed, Wolves and Liverpool emerged as the sides with most interest in the 24-year-old.

The Portuguese was instrumental in Lille’s shock Ligue 1 success last season. The side pipped giants Paris Saint-Germain to the title by just one point, ending hopes of a fourth successive league title.

Sanches was a mainstay in the successful Lille side last season, featuring in 23 league games. He scored one goal and assisted three, but his impact in midfield was much more than those stats reveal.

He had a pass completion percentage of 86% from almost 1000 attempted passes, per Infogol.

Admittedly, Sanches had a tough time in his previous stint in the Premier League in the 2017/18 season at Swansea. He played just 12 games in the league, and failed to reach the heights he is clearly capable of.

Despite that, Liverpool and Wolves were interested over the summer. Seemingly that interest remains from both sides, and Wolves seem most likely to make a move, per BBC Sport.

Sanches has been out of action for much of this season with injury. Though he has recently returned to the side and performed well against PSG and Angers. His timeless quality rarely goes unseen for long, despite a period out of the side.

Ousmane Dembele deals blow to Liverpool and Tottenham Ousmane Dembele has reportedly dealt a blow to Liverpool and Spurs in their pursuit of the Frenchman, with more news on Karim Adeyemi and Andrea Belotti.

Wolves are likely the side best positioned to make a move for Sanches. Indeed, the Portuguese cohort at the club should be an attractive pull for him.

Though with the midfield injuries that are hampering Liverpool at the moment, they could certainly use a player of quality to shore up that area of the pitch. As such they may want to make an advance on the star, or risk missing out to Wolves, as looks likely at present.

Bruno Lage questioned on selection

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been questioned on his decision to leave Adama Traore out of his side during the 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

“When you look for the starting team we want, every time we have to take decisions,” he said.

“We play with Adama also against Leeds and we don’t have the chances to go in the transition. OK, I understand your question and for sure we think about it.”

These questions come amid rumours that Traore is stalling on a new contract due to interest from other Premier League sides.

Aston Villa manager race: Dean Smith sacked, Gerrard, Terry and Fonseca linked