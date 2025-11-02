Wolves have sacked head coach Vitor Pereira after failing to win any of their 10 Premier League games this season, with Brendan Rodgers emerging as the clear favourite for the role, while a Manchester United is also in the running.

A 3-0 defeat by Fulham on Saturday was Wolves‘ eighth of the top-flight campaign, a result that left them bottom of the table and a whopping eight points from safety already.

Pereira took charge in December 2024 and only signed a new three-year contract in September.

However, a section of supporters turned on the Portuguese tactician after the 3-2 loss to Burnley last week, when he was escorted away from heated discussions with fans after the full-time whistle at Molineux.

A club statement read: “Upon his arrival at Molineux last December, Pereira and his coaches made an immediate impact, guiding the team to a successful second half of the Premier League campaign.

“However, results and performances this term have fallen below acceptable standards, and as a result a change in leadership was deemed necessary.

“All eight of Pereira’s backroom staff have also left the club.

“Under-21 head coach James Collins and under-18 head coach Richard Walker will take training while the club finalise the appointment of a new first-team head coach.”

Executive chairman Jeff Shi added: “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.

“We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.”

Rodgers emerges as favourite for Wolves job; Solskjaer also in the mix

In terms of who will be the next permanent manager at Molineux, former Liverpool and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is the clear favourite with the bookies.

The 52-year-old controversially walked away from his job at Celtic Park last week, while TEAMtalk revealed that the Northern Irishman was very much in the thinking as the next Wolves boss before Pereira was eventually pushed out.

Sources inside Molineux have confirmed to us that Rodgers is viewed as the “ideal reset” appointment for a club who sit rock-bottom of the table.

Wolves, who usually hire from within the Gestifute agency due to close ties with its Portuguese owner, Jorge Mendes, could now pivot and bring in Rodgers.

Club insiders say that the former Leicester City chief would not have walked away from Celtic without “a clear nudge” of interest elsewhere.

Other contenders for the job are reported to be former Manchester United managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag, along with current Al-Ittihad boss Sergio Conceicao, to continue that Portuguese trend, and ex-Molineux defender Kevin Muscat.

