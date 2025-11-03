Next Wolves manager: Molineux legend applies as O’Neil talks advance; wildcard also enters fray

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in advanced talks with Gary O’Neil over a return as head coach, although it’s been reported that a club legend has also applied for the role, while more of a wildcard option has also emerged in the search for Vitor Pereira’s successor.

The struggling Premier League side are exploring a reunion with 42-year-old O’Neil, although no decision Pereira’s successor is expected this week. That being said, TEAMtalk can also reveal that there has been a major shift in how Wolves are widening that search.

All eight of Pereira’s backroom staff were also dismissed on Sunday after Wolves made it 10 games without a win to start the season, but director of professional football Domenico Teti was retained and is playing his role in the next permanent appointment.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports that talks are moving forward with O’Neil, who has been out of work since being sacked by the club back in December 2024.

O’Neill spent 16 months in charge at Molineux and led the club to a 14th-placed finish in the 2023/24 campaign.

Meanwhile, a report from Molineux News claims that legendary Wolves striker Robbie Keane has also applied for the vacant post.

The former Republic of Ireland skipper began his playing career at Molineux, making his debut as a 17-year-old and scoring 29 goals in 87 appearances before joining Midlands rivals Coventry.

He is currently in charge of Hungarian giants Ferencvaros, having joined them in January 2025, and claimed title success come the end of last season.

Ornstein, meanwhile, has also mentioned former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag as another option after his recent ill-fated stint in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.

Other names continuing to get a mention are former Wolves centre-back Rob Edwards and ex-Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick.

Massive mindset shift at Wolves

As previously reported by TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher, Wolves are opening their horizons to new options.

They have been closely tied to Portuguese contacts via the owner’s close relationships with Gestifute, the agency owned by super agent Jorge Mendes.

However, there is a recognition that things have not been going well and a change is needed both in the dugout and in the processes they use to determine who they bring in.

Being linked by nationality or professional contacts isn’t enough anymore for a club on the brink of relegation.

