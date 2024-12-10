Wolves have decided to give under-fire manager Gary O’Neil at least one more game to save his skin but have reportedly ‘made an offer’ to bring in Jose Mourinho.

O’Neil retains the full backing of the Wolves board as things stand but a loss on Saturday to fellow relegation battlers Ipswich Town could be the final nail in the coffin.

Wolves currently sit second-bottom of the Premier League table on just nine points after 15 matches, but reports suggest the club’s board believe O’Neil can turn things around.

However, according to a shock report from Spanish outlet AS Marca, Wolves have ‘made an offer of £5million’ to Fenerbahce ‘to sign Mourinho.’

Mourinho was only appointed Fenerbahce boss this past summer and is under contract until 2026, so the West Midlands side would need to pay compensation to release him from his deal.

It’s claimed that Wolves ‘want to bring Mourinho to the team as soon as possible,’ although it isn’t reported how Fenerbahce have responded to the supposed bid. That could line up a potential reunion with Manchester United, when the two sides meet on Boxing Day.

Wolves do have a history of recruiting both Portuguese players and managers, but the prospect of ‘The Special One’ taking the reigns at Molineux seems unlikely.

Mourinho is an unlikely appointment for Wolves

In October, Mourinho prompted speculation that he could return to the Premier League to manage a bottom-half team after hinting he could leave Fenerbahce.

Speaking following his side’s 1-1 draw with Man Utd, Mourinho said: “Best thing I can do is to go to a team who does not play in UEFA competition.

“So a club at the bottom in England who needs a coach in two years, I am ready to go. I don’t want to speak any more about it.”

However, Mourinho later retracted those comments and admitted he has no plans to join a relegation-threatened English side. With that in mind, it’s very unlikely he’ll be heading to Wolves any time soon.

Despite this, there has been some talk that Mourinho’s spell with Fenerbahce could come to a premature end. The Turkish club’s form has been inconsistent of late and are currently in second place in the table, eight point behind league leaders Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce’s performances in the Europa League have also been somewhat underwhelming and it looks likely they’ll have to win a play-off game before qualifying for the Round of 16.

Fenerbahce’s next game comes against Athletic Club in the Europa League on Wednesday and Mourinho will hope his side can get back to winning ways.

