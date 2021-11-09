Offer prepared by rival suitor from homeland of Prem speedster Klopp likes

Wolves risk losing Adama Traore to a club back in his native Spain after a reporter revealed the latest on the wide man’s future.

Traore has been a Wolves player since 2018, when they signed him from Middlesbrough. He coped well with the step up from the Championship to the Premier League. Indeed, his form was much improved from what he showed in his previous stint in the top flight with Aston Villa.

Traore has never been a particular goal getter, but has impressed with his dribbling ability and strength. As such, he has been linked with taking another step up in his career for a while.

Even after a relatively disappointing 2020-21 season, Traore is still on the radar of a number of sides, who may believe they can secure him for a cheaper price. That belief would only be reinforced by the fact that his contract only runs until 2023.

Wolves are trying to tie him down to longer terms. If they fail to make progress on that front, they may have to sell him next year to avoid losing him for free at a later date.

The situation has alerted the likes of Liverpool, who are seeking to evolve their attack. After seeing the positive impact of ex-Wolves man Diogo Jota since his 2020 transfer, they could visit Molineux again in the market.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be an admirer of Traore, who is consequently one of many options Liverpool are looking at to support their starting front three.

However, Liverpool are not Traore’s only admirers. According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Wolves will soon receive an offer from Valencia.

Such a transfer would take the former Barcelona academy graduate back to La Liga. He previously only made one appearance in the Spanish top flight.

But he is still well thought of back in his country of birth. In fact, he has made eight caps for Spain since 2020.

Valencia already have a few wingers at their disposal, but Traore would be a statement signing for a club that has had to lose some of their top talent due to financial issues in recent years.

Up to the November international break, Valencia earned four wins, five draws and four defeats from their opening 13 games in La Liga. As a result, they are 10th in the table.

Having not finished in the European places since the 2018-19 season, Los Che will be hoping for improvements on the pitch and in the transfer market. Traore would be an interesting signing for them.

Wolves, Konur claims, hope to fend off the interest by giving Traore a three-year contract extension.

But until he signs, speculation will continue about his future. Other suitors like Liverpool may be keeping tabs on the situation so they themselves don’t miss out on any opportunities.

Traore’s thoughts on his next move are not yet fully clear. It is understandable why he may be keeping his options open at present.

Lage responds to Traore selection claim

Amid the uncertainty over his future, Traore had to settle for a place on the bench for Wolves’ game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

He came on in the second half. But it wasn’t enough to inspire any turnaround as Wolves suffered a 2-0 defeat.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage was asked about Traore in his post-match interviews. He responded to a question of whether the winger would have made a difference on the counter attack.

“That is the question every time,” Lage told Sky Sports. “When you look for the starting team we want, every time we have to take decisions.

“We play with Adama also against Leeds and we don’t have the chances to go in the transition. OK, I understand your question and for sure we think about it.”

Lage also played down the idea that Traore was being left out under the direction of his superiors due to his contract situation stalling.

“No, no, no. I don’t know what happened before. But for sure I am 100 per cent free to take my decisions and that is my job,” he added.

“The personality I have, I don’t accept these kinds of things in my role. One thing is the contract and the other thing is my ideas. If I need him to play and to win games, I will put him in again.”

