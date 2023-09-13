Wolves ‘agree deal’ to sign stylish Brazil international star targeted by Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly set to sign Brazilian international midfielder Raphael Veiga from Palmeiras in January.

Veiga is an attacking midfielder for Brazilian giants Palmeiras, who he signed for from Coritiba in December 2016. The 28-year-old has made three appearances for the Brazilian national team, with all of his caps coming this year.

The prolific left-footed player has previously been linked with a number of European clubs, including Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea. According to Sport, Barcelona were considering a move for Veiga in the summer transfer window.

And in March, Goal claimed Arsenal, Chelsea, Wolves and Fulham had all enquired about the Brazilian’s availability, before revealing Palmeiras ignored interest for the 28-year-old in the summer as they did not want to sell him.

The Premier League does, though, appear to be Veiga’s likely destination, with Wolves maintaining their interest.

Brazilian presenter Neto, who played for Palmeiras and Corinthians, has made the confident call that the attacking midfielder will be a Wolves player in January.

Speaking to O TV Foco, Neto said: “Raphael Veiga will say goodbye to Palmeiras next year. He is going to Wolverhampton, and the transfer will be completed next year. If this doesn’t happen, Palmeiras can criticise me at will.

“And to replace Veiga, Palmeiras have their eyes on a new midfielder, Pedrinho, currently at Atlético-MG. So, the situation is as follows: Palmeiras is about to sign Pedrinho for €15m, offering €10m plus Kevin. Therefore, at the end of the year, Veiga will go to England.”

Wolves should have funds available following summer transfer window

Wolves appear to be in a strong position to sign Veiga in January given the money they brought in from player sales in the summer transfer window. The West Midlands side had the third lowest net spend in the Premier League during the window, making a €40.96m profit.

The Wanderers sold a number of first-team players, including Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Nathan Collins, Raul Jimenez and former captain Conor Coady. Neves and Nunes were the most high-profile departures, with the midfield duo moving for a reported £100 combined to Al Hilal and Manchester City respectively.

The only major signing Wolves made during the summer was Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha for a reported £43m from Atletico Madrid. The 24-year-old spent last season on loan from the La Liga side.

As well as Cunha, Veiga would be joining 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes at the Molineux.

Veiga has been impressive for Palmeiras this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists in 43 appearances. He has scored 77 goals in 246 games in total for the South American side.

Wolves sit 15th in the Premier League on three points after a tough start to the 2023/24 season. They have lost three of their four matches, including a 3-2 loss away to Crystal Palace before the international break.

