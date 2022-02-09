23-year-old right-back Oskar Buur has joined up with a Dutch team after leaving Wolves recently.

Buur originally joined Wanderers on a free transfer from Bradbrand IF in his native Denmark. He linked up with Wolves’ U23 side in August 2017 before gaining promotion to the first team over two years later.

Buur went on to make six appearances for Wolves, scoring once, before his contract was terminated by mutual consent on January 31.

The defender also spent six months on loan at Grasshoppers in Switzerland. He had made 11 appearances in all competitions.

A Wolves statement on deadline day read: “Everyone at Wolves would like to thank Oskar for his efforts in gold and black and wish him well for the future.”

Sport Witness, who cite reports in the Netherlands, claim Buur has moved to the continent. He has joined FC Volendam in the Dutch second tier.

The former Denmark U21 international has penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club and has the option to extend by a further season.

Oskar Buur arrival is ‘unexpected opportunity’

Volendam director Jasper van Leeywen took the ‘unexpected opportunity’ to complete the signing of a player from the Premier League. It is seen as a transfer coup for the side.

Buur had little chance of making it into Bruno Lage’s plans. The manager can already rely on Nelson Semedo on the right side of defence.

28-year-old Semedo, who operates as a wing-back normally, has missed just two league games so far this term.

Lage sets Wolves ambitions

Meanwhile, Lage is challenging his Wolves players to upset the Premier League establishment and secure a top-six finish this season.

Many observers are suggesting a four-way fight for fourth between West Ham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

However, pundit Paul Merson claims Lage’s side are very much in contention and must be considered ‘dark horses’.

While Lage is not thinking about the Champions League, he does want Wolves to finish in the top six. To that end, he is challenging his players to stay on their toes and fight for every point possible this season.

He said: “Now when you come to a moment where we are comfortable 34 points, that’s where the character and ambition of each one comes in, or you feel comfortable and it’s okay, ‘This is enough for me’.

“Or you can go, continue to work hard and go onto the pitch with that mentality to win more games for us.

“That’s my ambition, that’s my character, they are the things I want to transmit to my players, to my team. They need to go into the games and they need to do their best.

“After, in the end, we will see what happens, but if I saw after the games the team has the personality to have the ball or when we don’t have the ball, we fight for it and we continue to be strong and compact, good things will come to us.

“Look, I really haven’t changed anything in my behaviour. I don’t want anyone to feel relaxed, I want everyone feeling the same way. We have a lot of things to do until the end of the season.”

