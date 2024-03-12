Prem assist machine puts Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City on alert with CL wish clear and with minimum asking price set

Wolves could let Pedro Neto leave this summer, with Champions League clubs interested

Wolves will consider offers for star man Pedro Neto in the summer, with four top Premier League sides all interested in a move for the Portugal international, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Neto is set to be the subject of major interest in the summer transfer window, with top English sides Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham all keen admirers.

The 24-year-old winger joined Wolves from Portuguese side SC Braga in 2017 and has scored 14 goals in 129 games across all competitions for the club.

The five-cap Portugal international has been a stand-out performer during his time at Molineux and he has battled back from two lengthy injury lay-offs to regain his best form again.

Neto has scored three goals and provided 11 assists in 23 games across all competitions so far this season to establish himself as one of the most productive forwards in the country.

The former Lazio loanee has scored twice and assisted nine times in 19 Premier League games this campaign for Gary O’Neil’s side.

Wolves have impressed in the Premier League this season and currently sit ninth in the table on 41 points after 28 matches, putting them in the hunt to qualify for European football.

TEAMtalk exclusively reported yesterday that Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United were all pursuing Neto, and it is now understood Premier League leaders Arsenal are in the race.

READ MORE: Why Arsenal WILL beat Liverpool and Man City to the Premier League title: Key defensive improvements explained



City and Liverpool are seen as the best placed teams to land the star, with Tottenham and Newcastle considered less likely options.

Wolves want more than £60million for Neto

Wolves are bracing themselves for offers for their prize asset at the end of the season, with the Molineux outfit holding out for a fee in excess of £60million for Neto.

Neto still has three years to run on his current contract, but Wolves are prepared to cash-in on the attacker if they receive a suitable offer.

Wolves are aware that Neto would like to test himself at the highest level, with the player keen to be playing in the Champions League at this stage of his career.

The West Midlands side will not stand in Neto’s way to leave this summer and will look to reinvest any money from his potential departure to strengthen the squad elsewhere.

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool all look guaranteed to be playing Champions League football next season, while Spurs are also firmly in the hunt to finish in the top four.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive Arsenal transfers of all time: Kai Havertz and Declan Rice both enter the top three

