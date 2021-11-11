Price named as Wolves look to steal march on Liverpool for star

Wolves have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race for Renato Sanches and are now plotting a significant bid, according to reports.

The central midfielder burst onto the scene with Portugal at Euro 2016. He made six appearances, scoring one goal, as Cristiano Ronaldo and co lifted their first ever major international trophy.

A big-money move to Bayern Munich followed but Sanches never managed to establish himself in Bavaria. He is now a top performer for Lille and helped them to win the French league title in 2020-21.

Lille president Olivier Letang recently revealed that Sanches could leave if a ‘major club’ came in for his services. His comments saw the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal emerge, but Wolves are now the frontrunners to complete a deal.

French source Foot Mercato provide an update on the 24-year-old’s future. They claim that Wolves are preparing an offer worth €25m (£21.4m) ready for next summer. They believe they can give Sanches his first proper crack at the Premier League.

The player could move to Molineux to link up with a number of his compatriots. Wolves have eight Portuguese stars on their books, including the likes of Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto and Jose Sa. Manager Bruno Lage is also from Portugal.

Sanches could be brought in as Joao Moutinho’s long-term replacement. The playmaker is now 35 and entering the twilight years of his career. He could even retire when his contract in the West Midlands expires in June.

While Sanches might be on his way to Wolves, loanee Francisco Trincao could be on his way out. The skilful winger joined Lage’s side on a season-long loan from Barcelona in the summer.

He has gone on to make nine appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal. Reports now suggest that Barca boss Xavi wants the 21-year-old to cut his loan short. He is in need of a winger following Ousmane Dembele’s latest injury setback.

Wolves would receive financial compensation if Trincao left for the Nou Camp early. They parted with €6m (£5.1m) to land him initially.

Wolves star receives Spain offer

Meanwhile, Wolves ace Adama Traore is the subject of interest from Valencia.

The pacy player is out of contract in 2023 and there is yet to be a breakthrough in renewal talks. That means Wolves may have to sell next year to prevent a free transfer fiasco.

Valencia are keeping tabs on Traore and are reportedly preparing an offer. They want to make him a statement signing after having lost a number of top players in recent years.

Traore spent his early years at Barca before leaving for Aston Villa in August 2015. He only ever made four appearances for the Blaugrana.

