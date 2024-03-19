Wolves record-breaker set for summer exit after Gary O’Neil decision made; sale to fund Arsenal raid

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Wolves are planning to sell striker Fabio Silva in the summer, who is currently thriving on loan with Rangers.

The 21-year-old cost Wolves a club-record fee of £35m when they signed him from Porto in 2020 but he has failed to break into their starting XI.

Silva has been sent out on loan to Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven and now Rangers in the last four years and TEAMtalk can reveal that he isn’t part of Gary O’Neil’s plans for the future.

TEAMtalk sources state that Wolves demand around £15m for Silva in the summer transfer window.

Rangers have been extremely pleased with Silva’s contributions so far. He’s made 14 appearances to date for the Scottish side, scoring four goals in the process.

The Wolves loanee has played a key role in Rangers’ title race as they aim to close the one-point gap on bitter rivals Celtic.

Phillipe Clement will hope that the young forward can keep up his good form for the rest of the season.

Rangers to miss out on second Silva loan

Rangers would love to keep hold of Silva but TEAMtalk sources state that Wolves’ £15m price tag is well out of their reach.

The Glasgow side would be keen to sign the Portuguese star on another loan deal next season but Wolves are keen to offload him permanently.

Wolves are not willing to cover any part of his £50,000-per-week salary for another campaign and as a result, Rangers have little hope of keeping hold of Silva.

Wolves want to put the funds generated from the sale of Silva towards signing a new striker to provide competition for Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan, who are both sidelined with injuries.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is one player Wolves are keeping a close eye on. Crystal Palace, Brentford and Fulham are also interested in him.

The 24-year-old has been informed by the Gunners’ hierarchy that he is free to find a new club as they can’t guarantee him consistent playing time next season.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new front man of his own which would see Nketiah’s minutes reduce even more than they already have. He is yet to make a single Premier League start since the turn of the year.

Everything points towards Silva being sold by Wolves and it will be interesting to see if any Premier League sides take a punt on him in the coming months.

