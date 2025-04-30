Wolves and Fabio Silva have decided it is time to part ways and he is set to leave permanently this summer, with Atletico Madrid one potential destination for the striker, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old signed for Wolves from Porto for £35m in September 2020 – a club-record deal at the time – but after struggling to impress at Molineux, has been loaned out for the past two seasons, to Rangers and Las Palmas respectively.

Silva has impressed in LaLiga this term, notching 10 league goals for Las Palmas so far. As we exclusively revealed on January 23, Atletico have watched his performances closely and are considering an approach this summer.

Sources have now informed TEAMtalk that Silva has made a final decision on his Wolves future – he will leave permanently this summer, and he certainly won’t be short of offers.

Atletico’s interest is still alive, and we understand that manager Diego Simeone, who is an admirer of Silva’s style of play, has confirmed his appreciation for the striker after his side’s recent clashes with Las Palmas.

Silva played 83 minutes in Las Palmas’ 1-0 victory over Atletico two weeks ago. The Portuguese forward is a vital player for Las Palmas and will continue to play a leading role as they fight to avoid relegation.

However, the youngster sees his long-term future elsewhere, and clubs from Germany and others from Spain are considering approaches.

LaLiga, Bundesliga sides keen on Wolves forward

TEAMtalk understands that three Bundesliga clubs are monitoring Silva’s situation. Stuttgart, Wolfsburg, and Eintracht Frankfurt are all considering moves for him this summer.

The Frankfurt links are particularly interesting, given that their striker Hugo Ekitike is a confirmed target for Liverpool, along with other Premier League sides.

Frankfurt could move for Silva to replace Ekitike if he leaves. They will have plenty of cash to spend if Ekitike is sold as he’s reportedly valued in excess of £80m.

Sources state that LaLiga side Sevilla are also keen on Silva, but the favourites to sign him in Spain are Atletico.

What is absolutely certain is that Silva will leave Wolves this summer. He is finally ready for a new – permanent chapter of his career after spending years on loan.

Vitor Pereira, meanwhile, will hope to use the funds from a sale on signings of his own as Wolves look to build on a strong finish to the 2024/25 campaign.

