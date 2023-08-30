Revealed: Wolves beat three Prem rivals to Santiago Bueno transfer with medical due for £10m signing

Wolves have beaten a host of clubs to the signing of Girona defender Santiago Bueno, TEAMtalk understands.

The Uruguay international had interest from a number of Premier League clubs including Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Everton but Wolves have agreed terms on a deal worth close to £10m.

The 24-year-old is due for his medical on Wednesday ahead of his move to Molineux.

Briefly a Barcelona academy player, Bueno has been with Girona since 2019, making 120 appearances for the club. Earlier this year, he earned his first two caps for the Uruguay national team.

Wolves have waited a while to strengthen their squad this summer amid Financial Fair Play concerns, which prompted the departure of Julen Lopetegui as head coach.

Defenders like Nathan Collins and Conor Coady have been sold this summer, but Bueno will now get his first taste of English football while filling the void.

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