Rob Edwards on the brink at Wolves after huge Middlesbrough development

Rob Edwards is on the brink of the Wolves job

Rob Edwards has been stood down from Middlesbrough’s Championship game against Birmingham on Saturday amid Wolves’ interest in appointing him as their new manager.

The Molineux outfit saw an approach to speak to Edwards rejected by Boro on Thursday, and the MFC chief was locked in talks with members of the Championship club’s hierarchy on Friday.

Edwards did not hold his pre-game news conference, nor did he oversee the team’s final training session before the game with Birmingham, sparking talk that a Wolves switch is imminent.

And it has now emerged he will not take charge of the home Championship game against the Blues on Saturday afternoon.

Edwards signed a three-year contract to succeed Michel Carrick as Middlesbrough manager in June, having been sacked by Luton Town in January.

The 42-year-old is poised to walk away from a Boro side who currently sit third in the table going into this weekend’s games.

If Edwards does, as expected, make the switch to Molineux, he will return to the club where he made 111 appearances in all competitions between 2004-08.

Edwards set to appoint former Wolves star to coaching staff

As per Molineux News, a second member of the coaching staff could join Edwards at Wolves, with the report stating: “Joleon Lescott is one of those who could come in.”

Edwards and Lescott played alongside each other at Wolves during their playing days.

That is not Edwards’ only connection to the club, having managed their under-23s mostly while he was there, but also taking charge of one first-team game as caretaker manager in 2016.

