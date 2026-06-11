Wolverhampton Wanderers’ players have been left stunned and angry following the abrupt dismissal of manager Rob Edwards, with several first-team stars expressing private fury at the board’s decision, TEAMtalk understands.

The sacking has sent shockwaves through the club, particularly among new signings who were lured to Molineux on the promise of working under the 42-year-old.

Kieran Trippier, who joined Wolves this summer, is understood to be among those most dismayed.

The former Newcastle right-back openly stated that Edwards was a huge reason he chose to sign for the club, citing the manager’s clear vision and man-management style as key factors in his decision.

“I had a good chat with the manager, and what struck me first was how passionate he was for helping the club move forward to get out of the Championship next season,” Trippier said. “You just have a feeling straight away and I felt that chemistry straight away with the manager.”

Sources close to the dressing room describe a mood of disbelief and frustration among the squad in response to Edwards’ sacking. Many players feel the move undermines the stability Edwards had begun to foster after a difficult period.

Several senior figures are said to have been blindsided, with the decision coming as a surprise even to some members of the board.

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Wolves controversially replace Edwards with Portuguese coach

In a swift and controversial move, Wolves are set to appoint Portuguese coach Cesar Peixoto as Edwards’ replacement.

The 44-year-old, who has limited senior managerial experience, is a client of super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Mendes has long enjoyed a close relationship with Wolves, having played a pivotal role in numerous high-profile player transfers and managerial appointments over the years.

As my colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported earlier today, Wolves’ new executive chairman, Nathan Shi, is understood to have played a key role in the decision.

However, the timing of the change has raised eyebrows across the football community.

Edwards, who guided the team through a challenging and ultimately relegation-bound campaign, had been credited with instilling discipline and tactical organisation.

His exit comes despite indications of progress behind the scenes, leaving many to question the board’s strategy.

Club sources insist the decision was made to “take the club forward,” but the immediate backlash from players suggests a significant disconnect.

Trippier and others are believed to have voiced concerns, with some questioning the wisdom of disrupting squad harmony so soon after key arrivals.

As Peixoto prepares to take charge, the focus will quickly shift to whether he can win over a sceptical dressing room.

With Mendes’ influence once again evident at Molineux, the appointment signals a continued reliance on the Portuguese network. However, the early discontent among players highlights the risks involved in such a bold and unexpected change.

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