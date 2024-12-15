Wolves set to appoint title-winning manager as top choice says YES to Molineux switch

Vitor Pereira looks set to become the new Wolves manager

Al Shabab manager Vitor Pereira has said YES to becoming the new manager of Wolves, with the Portuguese coach excited by the challenge of the Premier League.

Wolves sacked Gary O’Neil on Sunday morning, despite telling the press just a few days previously that he still retained the full backing of the club’s board.

A 2-1 loss to Ipswich on Saturday proved to be the final nail in the coffin for O’Neil and Wolves have moved quickly to bring in a successor.

David Ornstein revealed that Wolves had made an approach to Pereira’s entourage and that they were ready to pay the release clause in his Al Shabab contract.

Sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that Pereira has verbally agreed to become Wolves manager and talks between clubs are now being held over compensation.

TEAMtalk understands that barring any twists, Pereira is likely to be appointed in the coming days and should be in the dugout for Wolves’ big game against Leicester City next weekend.

Pereira will be tasked with keeping Wolves in the Premier League, with the club currently second-bottom of the table after picking up just nine points from 16 matches.

Pereira set to become new Wolves boss

Pereira has plenty of experience managing at a high level and his most successful stint came with Porto, where the Portuguese coach won back-to-back league titles in 2011/12 and 2012/13.

He came close to moving to the Premier League in 2022 with Everton. He held talks with the Toffees and was keen on the role, but ultimately Frank Lampard was appointed ahead of him.

The 56-year-old’s current points-per-game record would be enough to keep Wolves up if it continues at Molineux, but this will undoubtedly be one of the biggest challenges of his managerial career.

Wolves have been linked with other managers recently. Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was the Bookies’ favourite to replace O’Neil on Sunday morning.

David Moyes and Carlos Corberan have also been linked with Wolves but Pereira now looks to be the man who’ll take the reigns at Wolves.

Pereira has a good reputation in the game and speaks English well. Wolves have a history of appointing Portuguese managers and have several players from Portugal, so the thinking is that he will fit into the club quickly.

Per Ornstein’s report on Sunday: “Among the other factors thought to have led Pereira to being targeted are the discipline and emotional understanding he is said to apply to his work, both of which are particularly important in light of Wolves’ recent troubles.”

