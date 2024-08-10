Sources: Wolves set price tag for striker who’s being chased by four European clubs

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva is wanted by several European clubs including Valencia, and TEAMtalk can reveal the price tag he has been given.

Silva became Wolves’ record signing in September 2020 when he moved to Molineux in a huge £35million deal. However, the centre-forward has never been able to live up to that original fee.

Overall, his record for Wolves stands at just five goals and six assists in 72 appearances. Silva has had several loan spells away from the West Midlands, with the most recent of those being at Rangers.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers and went on to net six goals in 25 games for the Scottish giants.

Silva is now back at Wolves, though he admitted in June that he does not want to play for the club this season. The attacker added that he would most like to play in Spain next.

Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that a La Liga move is a possibility, with Valencia and Espanyol among his potential suitors.

Valencia, Espanyol, Wolfsburg and Genoa are the four clubs who have shown the strongest interest in Silva. They are well aware that Wolves are open to letting the former Portugal U21 international go on a permanent basis this summer.

Wolves know they will have to take a big financial hit on Silva after he failed to live up to the hype in England. TEAMtalk can reveal that Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs is ready to consider offers worth €20m (£17.1m) for the flop.

Wolves transfer news: Important Fabio Silva update

Genoa are particularly keen to sign Silva, as they have already sold Italy striker Mateo Retegui to Atalanta and are at risk of losing fellow attacker Albert Gudmundsson to Fiorentina. Genoa have put Silva high up on their wish list as they try to rebuild their forward line.

The Serie A club previously approached Silva’s entourage in December, but the Porto academy graduate had already agreed to sign for Rangers. Genoa are hopeful of winning the race this time around, though they face plenty of competition.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, have been tracking Silva since the January transfer window and are aiming to take him to Germany. It would not be a surprise if Silva is one of the most talked about players in the transfer market in the coming days and weeks, with the battle for his services heating up.

