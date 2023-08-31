Sources: Wolves agree deal with Stockport over teenager star Alfie Pond; high-profile £53m transfer to follow

Wolves defender Alfie Pond has agreed a deal to join Stockport County on loan, TEAMtalk understands.

Pond is highly-regarded at Wolves after joining the club from Exeter last summer.

The 19-year-old was a regular for Wolves’ U21s last season and he was involved with the first-team in pre-season this summer.

The talented centre-back made his Wolves debut in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Blackpool.

A number of EFL clubs have made enquiries on taking Pond on loan, but Stockport have moved quickly to agree a deal with Wolves for the teenager.

The exit of Pond at Molineux, meanwhile, will soon be followed by the more high-profile departure of Matheus Nunes.

The Portuguese midfielder has agreed a £47m move to Manchester City, which could rise to £53m with add-ons. The move is expected to be concluded in the coming hours.

The 25-year-old former Sporting Lisbon star will undergo a medical on Thursday before putting the finishes touches to the move.

Wolves star Max Kilman has shared his thoughts over the impending deal and wishes nothing but the player well.

Klman gives thoughts on Matheus Nunes move to Man City

Kilman said: “His decision is his decision. He’s a really good guy, really good player. Whatever happens, happens. We have to deal with it as it comes.”

Asked whether he felt inclined to ask Nunes to stay, Kilman added: “No not so much. I think every player, they’ve got their own thing that they need to deal with. He’s got his own aspirations or whatever so whatever he decides… if he’s back at Wolves or if he moves on, we’re just going to have to carry on and do our best.”

Kilman also says he’s not spoken to the player with the move now likely. He added: “Right now it’s quite a busy period for us as a team, and for him whatever he needs to sort out. So not so much contact. Whatever happens we’ll find out after the transfer window and we’ll go from there.”

