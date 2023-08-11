Sources: Wolves plot Kasper Schmeichel swoop amid fears Jose Sa could join transfer exodus

Wolves are considering a move for former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in case they lose Jose Sa, TEAMtalk understands.

Schmeichel is considering a return to England with his long-term future at Ligue 1 club OGC Nice uncertain after just one season in France.

Nottingham Forest are thought to have sounded out Schmeichel over a potential move before the transfer window closes, but they have just recently signed Matt Turner from Arsenal and remain interested in Manchester United’s Dean Henderson after having him on loan last term.

TEAMtalk understands Wolves are also weighing up a move for Schmeichel in case they are forced to lose current No.1 Sa.

Cash-strapped Wolves have lost a number of key players already this summer as they look to balance the books and there are fears Sa could also be sold before the transfer window closes.

As a result, Wolves are keeping tabs on Schmeichel’s situation at Nice and they feel he could be a ready-made replacement for Sa and his experience could prove vital to their squad this season due to the off-field issues at Molineux.

Julen Lopetegui recently vacated his position as Wolves’ head coach and was swiftly replaced by former Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil.

Schmeichel joined Nice last summer after ending his successful spell with Leicester and after a difficult start to life in France the 36-year-old went on to make 46 appearances in all competitions last season.

Nice are thought to be ready to make Marcin Bulka the No.1 keeper at the club this season and they are open to offers for Schmeichel.

