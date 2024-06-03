Exclusive: Wolves stalwart ‘ready to quit’ club as Gary O’Neil eyes Liverpool, Arsenal stars

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa is ready to quit the club this summer leaving Molineux boss Gary O’Neil with a huge void to fill.

Sa, who is in the Portugal squad for summer’s Euros, is open to leaving Wolves for a new challenge as he wants to be playing at the highest level.

The 31-year-old has been a major success for Wolves since joining the club in the summer of 2021 from Olympiacos as replacement for his fellow Portuguese Rui Patricio.

Sa was rewarded for his importance to the Wolves with a new deal until 2027 last September after being linked with a move away from Molineux.

The athletic shot-stopper has kept 29 clean sheets in 116 appearances for Wolves and he has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Manchester United prepared to double Wolves star’s wages as they seek Anthony Martial replacement

We understand a number of clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia are monitoring Sa’s situation at Wolves with his agent, Jorge Mendes, sounding out interest in the goalkeeper in this summer’s transfer window.

Wolves would be reluctant to lose Sa, but due to their precarious position regarding FFP this summer they could be forced to cash in on some of their star performers like him if they are able to make some signings of their own across the squad.

Wolves eye Liverpool, Arsenal stars to replace Jose Sa

O’Neil has already begun scouring the market for potential replacements for Sa as he isn’t convinced by back-up keeper Daniel Bentley.

Once Wolves have balanced the books they could reportedly look to bring in Liverpool shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher, who is ready to pursue a new challenge away from Anfield.

The Republic of Ireland international is aware that he won’t be getting int Arne Slot’s starting XI over Alisson Becker and wants to join a club where he’ll be first choice.

Wolves are also keeping a close eye on Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale, who is in a similar situation to Kelleher.

He has fallen behind David Raya in the pecking order at the Emirates and reports suggest that he’ll leave the North Londoners in pursuit of more consistent minutes.

If Wolves are forced into parting ways with Sa, as TEAMtalk sources suggest, then these are two players for supporters to keep an eye on as potential replacements.

Sa is valued at £14m by Transfermarkt but Wolves are expected to demand a much higher fee for him than that due to the level of interest in his signature.

DON’T MISS: Copa America: Five superstars who could seal Premier League switches this summer