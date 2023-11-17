Wolves star wanted by La Liga side for ‘bombshell’ January change to reunite with most productive coach

Villarreal want to complete a deal for Goncalo Guedes in the January transfer window, interrupting his loan spell at Benfica from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves signed Guedes from Valencia in August 2022, but he only lasted half a season at Molineux before being loaned back to another of his former clubs, Benfica. His deal in Portugal was then extended into the current season.

According to Radio Marca, though, it could end prematurely, because Villarreal want to take him elsewhere in January.

Despite being five points above the relegation zone, Villarreal have only won three games in La Liga so far this season and have just brought Marcelino back as their third permanent manager of the campaign.

Now, they are looking ahead to the January window for another way in which they can give themselves a boost.

Marcelino previously coached Guedes at Valencia and according to Radio Marca, would be interested in reuniting with him.

The move would be a ‘bombshell’ for Villarreal, it is claimed by Estadio Deportivo. However, it would need Benfica’s and Wolves’ agreement.

Guedes has only started two matches out of his seven appearances for Benfica so far this season and is yet to score.

He remains under contract with Wolves until 2027, but only ever played 18 times for them, scoring twice.

Marcelino has got best out of Guedes

Reuniting with Marcelino might be what Guedes needs to get his career back on track at the age of 26. Under no other coach has he made more appearances (80) or scored more goals (14) in his career.

There is little doubting Guedes’ pedigree when glancing at the calibre of clubs he has played for – also including Paris Saint-Germain – but he needs to settle at one, so the fact his spell with Benfica could be interrupted is not a good reflection.

He was previously most settled in La Liga when at Valencia, so perhaps a switch back into Spanish football could be beneficial for the winger – especially if it is under the orders of a coach who has inspired his most productive form.

That said, it was only last month that Guedes said he would be open to extending his stay with Benfica, where he originally came through the academy.

Guedes explained: “I had this idea. I had spoken to those responsible that it was possible. We had negotiations and it went very well, in the best way, and I was very happy because playing for Benfica is always like being at home.

“I’ve spent my whole life here, and I hope, if I can, to stay here longer.”

