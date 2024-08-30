Wolves strike agreement for electric former Man City winger, as second star ‘passes medical’

Wolves are on the verge of an impressive double signing

Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to completing a sensational double deal for ex-Manchester City attacker Carlos Forbs and a Brazilian star, it has been revealed.

Wolves have had a busy summer transfer window so far. Important stars such as Pedro Neto and Max Kilman have left Molineux, for Chelsea and West Ham United respectively, though Wolves have in turn bolstered Gary O’Neil’s squad with several new arrivals.

Tommy Doyle’s loan from Man City became permanent at the start of the summer, while he has been followed to Wolves by the likes of Rodrigo Gomes, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Bastien Meupiyou and Sam Johnstone.

Earlier on transfer deadline day, Wolves announced the capture of England goalkeeper Johnstone from Crystal Palace in a £10million deal.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs is eager to sign at least two more players before the window closes, too.

As per David Ornstein, Wolves have forged an agreement with Ajax for Portugal U21 winger Forbs. O’Neil’s side are expected to sign Forbs on an initial loan which includes the option for them to buy for €13.5million (£11.4m).

After having their opening bid rejected, Wolves submitted a new, improved offer to Ajax and have now struck a deal.

Forbs is currently travelling to England from the Netherlands in order to undergo a medical and complete the transfer.

Wolves transfers: Forbs, Andre deals move closer

Wolves have yet to agree personal terms with the former City youth star, though Ornstein states that a contract is ‘not expected to be an issue’.

Forbs never made a senior appearance for City, though he did build up a great reputation while in their academy and contributed to a host of goals.

The 20-year-old left City for Ajax in August last year and has only managed three goals and five assists in 38 senior appearances for the Dutch giants since then.

Nevertheless, Forbs remains a very exciting young forward and he will be looking to make a name for himself at Wolves, should the move be completed.

Forbs is poised to follow Brazil midfielder Andre to Wolves. The 23-year-old has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Fulham, but it is Wolves who now look set to finally bring him to England.

The West Midlands outfit have agreed a deal with Fluminense worth an initial €22m (£18.5m) which could rise to €25m (£21m) if certain conditions are met.

According to Ben Jacobs, Andre has taken a big step closer to joining Wolves as he has ‘passed his medical’. Wolves are now working on the player’s visa before announcing him as their latest capture.

