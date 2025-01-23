TT can reveal that LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid are keen on striking a deal for Wolves forward Fabio Silva in the summer transfer window, as the Portuguese star currently stars on loan at Las Palmas.

Atletico were positively impressed by the attacking during the match on November 3 at The Metropolitano, played against Las Palmas, and from that moment, they started to monitor him carefully.

Diego Simeone’s men actually won that match 2-0, with Simeone’s son Giuliano scoring his first ever LaLiga goal, but Fabio impressed in his role leading the line against a rock-solid Atletico defensive line.

The great performances of Fabio in the following matches with Las Palmas – where he is on loan until the end of the season -including the winning goal in the away game against Barcelona and a recent striker against Real Madrid, have given the Colchoneros confirmation that the Wolves man is one of the targets for this summer.

It is no coincidence that they are already taking the first concrete steps towards a move, informing parent club Wolves of their interest in the player and trying to understand the negotiation margins right now given the summer.

Fabio, who is playing consistently at Las Palmas and demonstrating all his real value, wants, first of all, to confirm his excellent performances also in the second part of the season – helping Las Palmas to stay in LaLiga as a result.

In the summer, then, it will be time to evaluate his future.

The 22-year-old has shown that he can be ready for the big leap, playing consistently even at a big club in Europe and Atletico are certainly among them.

The Spanish club, who cannot move for the player this month, are planning to take concrete steps with Wolves over a deal for a player who is still under contract until 2026.

They also anticipate that, given Silva’s performances so far this season, the competition for his signature could end up being fierce at the end of the season – hence their stance on making contact early to get their man.

READ MORE ➡️ Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd prep new Dorgu bid; Man City announce Marmoush

READ MORE ➡️ All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

Latest Wolves news: Cunha stance revealed / Man Utd eye Ait-Nouri

Matheus Cunha will could reportedly leave Wolves in January if a ‘mega money’ offer is lodged, though the club don’t want to sell the Arsenal target, despite his agent ‘driving interest and trying to entice offers’.

Cunha seems to be Wolves’ key to survival. The 17th-placed Premier League side have scored 32 goals in the top flight this season, and the Brazilian has had a hand in 14 of them.

If he were to leave, things would potentially crumble.

As per The Mirror’s football editor Alex Richards, Wolves remain adamant that Cunha is not for sale, even after disappearing down the tunnel at full-time of Wolves’ 3-1 defeat to Chelsea. They are also hopeful of giving him a new deal.

However, as TT have previously revealed, Cunha’s agent has other plans, as it’s believed he is ‘driving interest and trying to entice offers’.

Meanwhile, Juventus hope to sign an ‘unreliable’ Manchester United star who has the green light to leave, and a report claims Ruben Amorim has wasted no time identifying a £60m-rated replacement who’d represent a colossal upgrade.

Indeed, United are ready to move for Rayan Ait-Nouri to replace Tyrell Malacia at Old Trafford.

IN FOCUS – Fabio Silva loan stints analysed