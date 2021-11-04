Talks to ‘accelerate’ as Wolves aim to complete thrilling striker deal

Wolves are ready to ‘accelerate talks’ with RB Leipzig as they look to make Hwang-Hee chan’s loan move permanent, according to a report.

The South Korea international moved to Molineux in August on an initial loan. He arrived to compete with Raul Jimenez and Fabio Silva for a starting spot.

Hwang made an immediate impact under Bruno Lage, scoring on his Premier League debut as Wolves beat Watford 2-0. The forward has since netted a brace against Newcastle and got on the scoresheet in the recent 1-1 draw with Leeds.

Wolves included an option to buy worth £13million when Hwang joined. The Birmingham Mail, citing The Telegraph, state that the club are now prepared to trigger it.

They also want to move it forwards, from the summer to January. That will allow the West Midlands outfit to tie Hwang down to a long-term contract earlier.

The 25-year-old has proven to Lage that he can effectively link up with Jimenez in attack. They both started as Wolves beat Everton 2-1 in their last outing.

Jimenez set up Hwang as the summer signing beat Jordan Pickford with a right-footed effort in the first half. However, it was ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside in the build up.

Wolves did eventually take the lead thanks to defender Max Kilman. He rose tall to convert a Rayan Ait-Nouri corner in the 28th minute.

Ousmane Dembele deals blow to Liverpool and Tottenham Ousmane Dembele has reportedly dealt a blow to Liverpool and Spurs in their pursuit of the Frenchman, with more news on Karim Adeyemi and Andrea Belotti.

Jimenez made it 2-0 shortly afterwards. The Mexican raced onto a poor Ben Godfrey backpass and cleverly chipped Pickford from inside the box. Everton got one back after the break but could not find a second as Lage’s men picked up three points.

Hwang, meanwhile, recently revealed that Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has been one of his toughest opponents.

The pair came up against each other in the Champions League back in 2019, when Hwang represented Leipzig. On the Dutch defender, Hwang said: “He’s so very difficult to get past and I learned that from the games. I discovered how much of a brick wall he is!

Robert Lewandowski ahead of Lionel Messi in the race for the Ballon d’Or

“After the game we talked to each other and had a smile about it. We had a handshake and from then there was a mutual respect for each other.

“I wasn’t thinking about the team performance or even how I played, because I was laser-focused on trying to actually win.

“Afterwards I was contacted by lots of people and it obviously made an impression. I’m really excited to play Liverpool again but I’m geared up for every match, whoever the opposition is.”

Wolves add Brazilian star to transfer wish list

Meanwhile, Wolves have reportedly added Brazilian left-back Guilherme Arana to their wish list.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur claims that club scouts have been impressed by the 24-year-old, who plays for Atletico Mineiro.

They could look to bring him to England as they eye long-term replacements for Fernando Marcal. The capture of Arana would potentially see him compete with Ait-Nouri in the future.

Arana appeared in each of Brazil’s six Olympic matches as they won gold in Tokyo earlier this year.

READ MORE: Staveley advisor green lights Newcastle deal for £20m proven Prem star