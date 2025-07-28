Wolves are keen on Millwall’s Mihailo Ivanovic but fear they will be priced out of a move for the highly-rated Serbian striker, and TEAMtalk can reveal two more targets for Vitor Pereira.

We understand that Millwall are confident of keeping Ivanovic and have slapped a £15million price tag on his head to scare off suitors.

Millwall’s bumper valuation is due to rival Championship clubs’ history of selling to Premier League clubs, citing examples of fellow second tier frontmen heading to the top tier in recent years.

Ivanovic, 20, only joined the London club for a bargain £2.8m from Vojvodina at the start of last season but made a big impact.

He scored 13 times in 38 league outings for Millwall and had scouts flocking to The Den, including a number of overseas clubs, with his movement and finishing prowess catching the eye.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Wolves have made enquiries for Ivanovic as they look to beef up their options in attack following Matheus Cunha’s switch to Manchester United.

Wolves are also in the market for an exciting Bundesliga winger, while another Millwall star has also been considered…

Wolves eyeing Bundesliga winger; another Millwall star tracked

Winger Fer Lopez and South American attacker Jhon Arias have joined Wolves, but the latter is not seen a direct replacement for Cunha despite taking his No 10 shirt at Molineux.

We understand that Bayer Leverkusen frontman Amine Adli is a target for the Black Country club but Ivanovic was seen as a cheaper alternative to the Moroccan.

Adli struggled for consistent minutes and form last season but has proven in previous campaigns that he can be a good goal scorer and chance creator. He generally plays as a left-winger but has also featured on the right and up front.

Wolves did avoid a PSR breach after the big money exits of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman with Cunha’s sale ensuring there is no threat of falling foul of the financial regulations.

A goalkeeper, centre back and a striker are all on Wolves’ wish list before the transfer window shuts to boost Vitor Pereira’s options.

Ivanovic’s Millwall teammate Japhet Tanganga, who has a £1.2m release clause that can be activated by Premjer League clubs, has been considered by Wolves but their interest has since cooled.

Tanganga would be a shrewd pick up but Millwall are hoping to avoid top-flight offers having already rejected a £2.5m offer from Italian club Hellas Verona.

Who is Mihailo Ivanovic?

By Samuel Bannister

Ivanovic was just 19 years old when he joined Millwall from Vojvodina, after a previous loan spell at Sampdoria.

But the young Serbian striker took the move in his stride and scored 12 goals in his first season in the Championship – one of which, against Luton Town, won the Millwall goal of the season award.

The other accolade he picked up was the Young Player of the Season award, indicative of a season of progress during which he also made his senior international debut.

A centre-forward with good accuracy, 49% of Mihailovic’s shots in the 2024-25 Championship season were on target. He also ranked in the 87th percentile of Championship forwards for aerial duels won per 90 minutes (4.72), making the most of his 1.91m frame.

Capable of taking free kicks, he scored one against Preston in February.

“I’ve already seen something the other day talking about the top 10 young talents in Europe – he’s one of them,” Millwall manager Alex Neil insisted in April.

“He’s 20 years of age, there are very few strikers at that age that will lead the line at this level and also score goals, so he deserves all the plaudits he gets.”

