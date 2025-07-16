Wolves are leading the race to sign talented Almeria right-back Marc Pubill, but face tough competition from AC Milan, who have stepped up their interest, TEAMtalk understands.

Pubill, 22, is considered one of the most exciting young full-backs in Spain. He made 36 appearances in the Spanish second division last term and looks ready to join a club playing at a higher level.

Milan have accelerated their pursuit of Pubill as they aim to beat Wolves and other suitors in the race for his signature.

We understand that the Rossoneri have already made contact with the player’s agents, preparing to launch an official offer to Almeria in the region of €15million (£13m / $17.4m).

However, Wolves remain the favourites to sign Pubill. The Premier League side have already submitted a strong proposal to Pubill on personal terms.

Wolves have also made a good offer to Almeria. The Spanish club are open to selling the right-back for around €19million (£16.5m / $22.1m), with a 20% sell-on clause owed to Pubill’s former club, Levante, inflating his price tag.

Wolves view Pubill as the ideal replacement for Nelson Semedo, who left the club upon the expiry of his contract, and they’re pushing hard to strike a deal soon.

Wolves’ strong position in the race for Pubill lies in their more advanced talks, and the concrete nature of their bid to Almeria.

Milan’s interest, meanwhile, is still in its early stages and although a bid is planned, a formal offer is yet to be launched.

Wolves therefore have a window of opportunity to strike a deal for Pubill with less competition, as the Serie A giants continue to play catch up.

Vitor Pereira’s side have already made two big sales this summer: Matheus Cunha, who joined Manchester United for £62.5million – a club-record sale for Wolves – and Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has signed for Manchester City in a transfer worth £36million including add-ons.

The duo’s departure, along with the exit of Semedo, have left a void in Wolves’ squad that Pereira and his recruitment team are working hard to fill, hoping to put the funds generated from sales to good use.

Wolves are also at risk of losing key midfielder Andre, who has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, as TEAMtalk revealed on June 15, Juventus are in the driving seat for Andre, with Wolves reluctantly willing to sell for around €35million (£30.4m, $41m).

Pereira knows he must add to his squad to avoid a relegation battle and Pubill figures highly on Wolves’ shortlist.

The right-back almost joined Atalanta summer but this time around he is close to leaving Almeria. Pubill’s agents are evaluating the offers carefully, and a decision is expected soon.

