Wolves reach firm decision on Vitor Pereira future as links to Roma legend are debunked

Wolves are not considering sacking Vitor Pereira, TEAMtalk understands, with Daniele De Rossi not in consideration for the managerial role at the Molineux Stadium.

Pereira was appointed the Wolves manager in December 2024 on an 18-month deal. The 56-year-old left Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab FC to join the Premier League outfit after the dismissal of Gary O’Neil following a run of 11 defeats in 16 Premier League games.

The situation was dire for Wolves at the time, but results and performances have improved under Pereira.

Wolves are 17th in the Premier League table at the moment with 26 points from 29 matches.

The Old Gold are nine points above the relegation zone and have won two of their last four Premier League games.

TEAMtalk understands that Wolves are pleased with the impact that Pereira has made since he was hired in the managerial role.

Sources have told us that, together with Pereira, Wolves are already planning for the future and do not have any plans whatsoever to find a new manager.

There has been recent speculation that Wolves are considering bringing in Daniele De Rossi as their next manager.

The AS Roma legend has been without a managerial role since his departure from the Italian club in September 2024.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Wolves are not interested in De Rossi and are backing Pereira, who has achieved impressive results since he arrived at the Molineux Stadium.

Pereira has registered five wins and two draws in 13 matches. That is 17 points, eight more than in the previous 16 Premier League games without him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Pereira’s position remains secure, and he is already working on plans for the upcoming season.

Latest Wolves news: Cunha in demand

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is on the radar of Nottingham Forest.

Cunha has been one of the best players for Wolves this season and is in huge demand.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Forest, who are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, are among the clubs keen on the Brazil international forward.

TEAMtalk also understands that Newcastle United have taken a shine to Cunha.

Newcastle are having a wonderful season, Not only have the Magpies already won the Carabao Cup, but Eddie Howe’s side could also end up qualifying for the Champions League.

Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta is determined to sign Wolves forward Cunha, according to a report.

Wolves under Vitor Pereira in Premier League

Offensive xG Production

14.94 xGoals created – 16th best record

– 16th best record +1.06 Goals above xG – 9th best record

– 9th best record 12.6 xGoals from open play – 10th best record

– 10th best record 0.0 xG from penalties – One of only five teams without a penalty awarded

Defensive xG Production

18.87 xGoals conceded – 13th best record

– 13th best record -0.87 Goals conceded below xG allowed – 9th best record

– 9th best record 66.6% of xG conceded from open play – 5th lowest percentage of danger conceded from open play

Other Stats (also since Matchday 17):

17 points gained in 13 matches – 8 more than in the previous 16 rounds

– 8 more than in the previous 16 rounds 5 of their 7 league wins so far came in this period

came in this period 18 goals conceded in 13 matches (12th best), compared to 40 in the previous 16 matches

(12th best), compared to 40 in the previous 16 matches 8th team with the fewest shots conceded – 150

– 150 5th team with the fewest shots on target conceded – 51

Notable Matches:

Highest xG created in a match – 1.97 vs Bournemouth (22.02.2025, W 1-0)

– 1.97 vs Bournemouth (22.02.2025, W 1-0) Biggest xG overperformance in a match – +1.88 goals above xG vs Leicester (22.12.2024)

– +1.88 goals above xG vs Leicester (22.12.2024) Most shots in a match – 18 vs Fulham (25.02.2025, L 1-2)

– 18 vs Fulham (25.02.2025, L 1-2) Most shots on target in a match – 7 vs Newcastle (15.01.2025, L 0-3)

– 7 vs Newcastle (15.01.2025, L 0-3) Most big chances created in a match – 5 vs Newcastle (15.01.2025, L 0-3)

– 5 vs Newcastle (15.01.2025, L 0-3) Most accurate passes in a match – 508 vs Everton (08.03.2025, D 1-1)

– 508 vs Everton (08.03.2025, D 1-1) Most actions inside the opponent’s box – 35 vs Forest (06.01.2025, L 0-3)

– 35 vs Forest (06.01.2025, L 0-3) Most defensive actions in a match – 99 vs Bournemouth (22.02.2025, W 1-0)

