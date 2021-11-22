Wolves to reignite interest for Man Utd, Liverpool target with crazy statistics

Wolves may look to renew their interest in towering Dutch centre-back Sven Botman from Lille, who boasts some crazy defensive statistics.

Botman was a target of Wolves’ in the summer, but the side could not land a deal. The centre-back was also on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Botman was a mainstay of Lille’s Ligue 1 title winning side last season. Indeed, the Dutchman missed just one game of the league campaign in which Lille conceded just 23 goals.

Botman was key to the low goals scored against the side last season. Despite Lille’s form dropping drastically this season – with the side sitting in 12th place – Botman continues to impress, boasting some unbelievable statistics.

The 21-year-old centre-back averages 2.2 aerial duels per game, as well as 4.4 clearances per game, per WhoScored. Those are the second-highest and highest totals in Lille’s squad this season respectively.

Journalist Luke Hatfield, quoted by Football Transfer Tavern, believes Wolves should reignite their interest for Botman.

“I imagine that they’ll be keen to revive their interest in Botman if it can be done. It’s an area they probably need to look at,” he said.

Wolves have conceded one of the lowest totals of goals in the Premier League this season. However, they will want to continue that trend, and signing a top centre-back would surely help them to do just that.

Botman is valued at £25.20million by Transfermarkt. Furthermore, he is under contract until 2025. As such, Lille could demand a higher fee than the star’s market value.

A fee in that region would edge towards Wolves’ record transfer fee. The side may be wary of paying such a large fee for a centre-back. However, Bruno Lage would surely make a statement were he to complete a deal of that size for one of Europe’s most promising defenders.

Wolves face competition for forward

Wolves hitman Hwang Hee-Chan has impressed since joining on loan from RB Leipzig in the summer. Indeed, the South Korean has banged in four goals from nine games as a Wolves player.

That return has not gone unnoticed, with Manchester City and Liverpool reportedly interested.

Wolves do have an option to buy Hwang at the end of his loan, and may do just that.

Indeed, it makes sense for Wolves to make the signing permanent given Hwang’s production in front of goal so far.

