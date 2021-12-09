Wolves urged to pursue Premier League winner on the move in January

A report has urged Wolves to pursue Georginio Wijnaldum – who they have previously been linked with – as he will apparently be on the move in January.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after enduring a successful period of his career in Merseyside. Indeed, he won the Premier League and Champions League, playing an important role in both.

Despite featuring regularly for PSG since joining the side, Wijnaldum has failed to stand out.

What’s more, the French giants are now willing to let the Dutchman leave on loan in January.

A report from Molineux News has urged Wolves to pursue Wijnaldum. Indeed, the side reportedly offered him a contract last year, when he opted for PSG.

A player of Wijnaldum’s quality would be massive for Wolves, as they intend to remain a top-half team. Indeed, they have finished seventh twice in the last three years.

Furthermore, only three first-team central midfielders are available for the side at present. Adding Wijnaldum to that group would obviously increase squad depth.

What’s more, the 31-year-old would add both quality and experience to the side. Naturally, Wolves would improve with a player of Wijnaldum’s calibre added.

Foxes want to hijack Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves transfer Leicester City have ambitions to fight off Premier League giants to secure Wolves forward in shock transfer

It remains to be seen whether or not Wolves will pursue the midfielder once again.

However, the opportunity to sign such a fantastic player on loan is one that Wolves should jump at. Furthermore, the side should be better positioned than Newcastle United, who are said to have contacted Wijnaldum’s representatives.

Cut-price Traore likely on the move

Wolves’ Adama Traore has been the subject of a lot of transfer speculation of late, with Liverpool one of the main linked sides.

The Spaniard was valued at around £70million at one point, but that value has decreased massively this season.

It seems Traore may now be available for around £20million, and Real Madrid could benefit from that.

Indeed, Traore reportedly wants to join the club, and a deal of that price could be one that interests Real.