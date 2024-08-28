Wolves ‘accelerating’ towards statement deal for Liverpool linked midfielder; transfer fee revealed

Wolves are reportedly on the verge of finalising a deal for Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade, who has previously been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Fulham.

The five-time capped Brazilian international is considered to be one of the best talents in South America and has been keen to seal a move to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old joined Fluminense in 2021 and has made 197 appearances for the club, netting four goals and making four assists in the process.

Andre’s fine performances earned him a call up to the Brazil squad and he made his debut in June last year. He plays as a defensive midfielder and he will compete with the likes of Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina and Boubacar Traore at Molineux.

Fulham were close to signing Andre in July and he was even set to travel to London for a medical, but the move never materialised and they signed Sander Berge from Burnley instead.

Fulham paid £25m for Berge and according to HITC, Wolves are set to pay similar for Andre – who will become the Midlands club’s fifth signing of the summer.

The report claims that ‘a deal has been agreed in principle between Wolves and Fluminense with a fee understood to be in the region of €25 million (£21 million) including add-ons.’

Andre to Wolves won’t affect Joao Gomes

Personal terms are ‘not expected to be a problem’ between Andre and Wolves so the deal is ‘accelerating towards the completion stage,’ with just over 48 hours remaining until the transfer deadline.

Wolves’ move for Andre has prompted speculation about their star midfielder Joao Gomes, who is admired by the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd.

There have been rumours that Liverpool could turn to Gomes after missing out on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, but journalist Liam Keen has insisted that Wolves won’t let him go for anything less than a ‘huge fee.’

“Wolves categorically adamant they will not be losing Joao Gomes this summer, regardless of signing Andre. Would take a huge fee and club not entertaining it,” Keen posted on X.

Gomes could now line up next to his Brazil teammate Andre when Wolves face Nottingham Forest in a big fixture at the City Ground on Saturday.

Gary O’Neil’s side have lost their first two matches of the Premier League campaign and were thrashed 6-2 by Chelsea in their last league game.

But there were positive signs on Wednesday night when they beat Burnley 2-0 in the League Cup and will hope to take the confidence from that win into the weekend.

