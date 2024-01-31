Wolves announce exciting winger signing as PSG star puts pen to paper on loan deal

Wolves have announced the signing of exciting winger Noha Lemina on a loan deal from PSG for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 18-year-old, who joins his brother Mario at Molineux, has progressed through the Paris Saint-Germain youth system, where he has spent the last 10 years.

Lemina is a direct attacking threat who is known for his pace and can play on either flank.

The attacker recently experienced his first loan away from PSG in Italy with Sampdoria. And while he did feature in their first team he primarily played for the club’s Under-19s, making 10 appearances and scoring twice across the two age groups.

Lemina got his move to Italy after shining for PSG’s Under-19s last term, where he scored 15 times in 28 appearances as his side finished runners-up in the Championnat National U-19 league.

The France under-17 international will be on loan for the rest of the season, with Wolves also holding an option of a permanent move in the summer.

“Noha’s an exciting, quick and direct winger,” Wolves Sporting Director Matt Hobbs said. “He has good technical ability and had a great football education at PSG.

“It’s an opportunity for him to get a feel for us and we can assess him. He’ll improve under Gary like all our players do, and Gary and his staff will get a real opportunity to develop him, which will give us an idea on what we do going forward.

“When Mario first joined, his brother had been flagged up by our scouting team. Mario’s a driven individual, so doesn’t want any favours, but he has real belief in him and thinks he’s a Premier League player in the making, and Noha will back himself.

“There’s no pressure from anyone here, it’s a chance to look at an exciting young talent, who suits how we play with his pace and the spaces we look to exploit on the pitch, so he suits what Gary is doing, and we’re excited to see what he can do.”

Wolves are back in action on Thursday evening when they host Manchester United in the Premier League.

