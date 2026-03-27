Wolverhampton Wanderers have emerged as frontrunners to sign highly-rated Danish midfielder Silas Andersen in the summer transfer window, according to sources.

The 21-year-old, who currently plies his trade with Swedish side BK Häcken, has attracted significant interest from several clubs, including Scotland’s Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers.

Andersen joined Häcken from FC Utrecht in January 2025 and quickly established himself as a key player in the Allsvenskan.

The Copenhagen-born talent offers a commanding presence in central midfield, blending defensive solidity with progressive passing and physicality. His performances have not gone unnoticed, particularly after helping Häcken enjoy a strong campaign that included domestic cup success.

In January, Rangers were understood to have made enquiries with Celtic also linked at the time. However, Häcken rebuffed advances, insisting on a substantial fee in the region of £6million (€6.9m / $8m) or more for the player.

The Swedish club also strengthened their position in mid-March by securing Andersen to a new contract until 2029, signalling their determination to command a big fee for his release.

Despite the fresh deal, interest has persisted, and Wolves are now said to be closely monitoring the midfielder and are well-placed to beat competition from north of the border.

Even amid their own Premier League struggles, which could result in relegation to the Championship, the Molineux side view Andersen as a cost-effective, long-term investment who could bolster their engine room.

Sources suggest Häcken would demand a club-record fee to part company with the youngster, potentially exceeding £9m (€10.3m / $12m), especially given his growing reputation across Europe.

For Celtic and Rangers, Champions League qualification would significantly enhance their financial firepower and chances of luring him to Glasgow.

Andersen represents the archetype of a modern young midfielder: technically proficient, tactically flexible, and still developing.

A move to a better league, or the Championship, with the promise of top-flight football, would mark a major step in his career. Whether Wolves can fend off renewed interest from Scotland remains to be seen, but for now, the Midlands club appear to hold the initiative.

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More Wolves news: Man Utd target second Molineux star; defensive exit

Manchester United’s hunt for a new midfielder has taken a turn after it emerged that a second Wolves star has been added to their wishlist, with a big-money raid reportedly earning the backing of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha.

Elsewhere, Wolves are prepared to part company with a first-team defender this summer, with sources indicating the Premier League club would consider offers that would represent a hefty 50% loss on their signing.

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