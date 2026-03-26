Rangers loanee Nasser Djiga looks to have no future at Wolves under Rob Edwards

Wolves are prepared to part company with defender Nasser Djiga this summer, with sources indicating the Premier League club would consider offers a hefty 50% loss on their signing and with Rangers’ stance on a permanent deal for the Burkina Faso international coming to light.

The 23-year-old centre-back, who joined Wolves from Red Star Belgrade in February 2025 on a long-term deal until 2030, is currently gaining valuable experience on a season-long loan at Rangers. His performances north of the border have not gone unnoticed, and several European clubs are understood to be monitoring his situation closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Djiga arrived at Ibrox in July 2025 to bolster then-boss Russell Martin’s defensive options as the Gers pursued Champions League qualification and a league title. The young stopper has impressed with his composure on the ball, aerial strength and reading of the game, features that have helped stabilise Rangers’ back line during a demanding campaign.

Although he has yet to establish himself as a first-team regular at Molineux, his development in Scotland has highlighted his potential as a reliable Premier League squad player.

However, we understand that his form in Scotland is not enough to convince Wolves, who are looking to reshape their squad under new ownership and looming relegation to the Championship.

As a result, the club is said to be open to cashing in on Djiga rather than recalling him for the 26/27 season. The £5m valuation represents a significant reduction from the £10m fee Wolves paid to secure his services just over a year ago, reflecting a pragmatic approach to player trading.

European interest is thought to come from clubs in France, Germany and possibly the Netherlands, where Djiga’s physical profile and ball-playing ability would suit several mid-table sides.

Rangers themselves have been debating a permanent move, though any deal would likely depend on the Light Blues’ own financial situation and European ambitions. Sources have confirmed he would be open to a permanent stay.

For Djiga, the summer represents a pivotal moment. A permanent transfer could offer regular first-team football and the chance to continue his upward trajectory.

Wolves, meanwhile, stand to recoup a portion of their investment while freeing up space and funds for new arrivals. As the window approaches, the defender’s future is likely to generate considerable speculation across the continent.

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Arsenal on trail of ‘£35m-rated’ Rangers talent; Wolves star eyed by Man Utd

Rangers could, however, look into a permanent deal if they are forced into the sale of Emmanuel Fernandez this summer.

The 24-year-old defender, who joined Rangers from Peterborough United for around £3.5m last summer, is enjoying a wonderful campaign at Ibrox.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Fernandez has quickly established himself as a commanding presence in Danny Rohl’s backline, blending robust defensive displays with a genuine goal threat from set-pieces.

With several clubs now taking note of Fernandez’s progress, including Arsenal, Chelsea and now, West Ham, it’s suggested by Peterborough director of football Barry Fry that the London-born star could command a fee in between £35m to £40m this summer.

That kind of price would represent an extraordinary return for Rangers, underlining Fernandez’s soaring stock following his first senior call-up to the Nigeria national team.

Meanwhile, hopes that Mikey Moore could secure a permanent deal at Ibrox have been given a major boost after the star confirmed he is loving life at Ibrox and would stay at Rangers for another year if the decision were his alone.

However, the final call rests firmly with Tottenham Hotspur, and one scenario could make a deal impossible.

Down at Wolves, the Old Gold also look set to face a battle to keep a Brazilian midfielder, with both Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha endorsing a big-money transfer to Manchester United.