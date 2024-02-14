Wolves suffer monumental blow ahead of Tottenham trip as explosive attacker suffers serious hamstring injury

Wolves have been dealt a devastating injury blow ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Tottenham after revealing forward Matheus Cunha has suffered a “significant” hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old attacker was taken off in the 20th minute of Wolves’ 2-0 defeat by Brentford on Saturday and now faces a significant spell on the sidelines.

The Brazilian has scored nine league goals for Wolves this season, including a hat-trick against Chelsea earlier this month, and has been one of their stand-out performers.

“It’s obviously a big blow to us, to the team and Matheus because of the work he’s been doing,” Gary O’Neil said.

“The form he was in was exceptional.”

The Wolves boss told the club’s website that there is currently “no timeline” on Cunha‘s recovery.

“He’s started working on it already, so we’re just going to monitor it week by week, day by day, see how far he can come and how quickly we can get him back,” O’Neil added.

Hwang Hee-chan, who is Wolves’ top scorer in the league this season, has returned to the club after being at the Asian Cup with South Korea. However, a calf issue saw him sidelined for the loss to Brentford over the weekend.

“Channy [Hwang] was gone for over a month with the Asian Cup and we managed to keep ploughing on and we need to do the same without Matheus,” O’Neil said.

Wolves are currently 11th in the Premier League, four points behind the final European spot and 13 away from the relegation places.