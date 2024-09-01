Wolves tipped to sell star to Saudi Arabia after signing £10m replacement; Gary O’Neil admits interest

Wolves are at risk of losing goalkeeper Jose Sa as clubs from the Saudi Pro League weigh up a late swoop for the 31-year-old, according to reports.

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open until Monday evening and several Premier League stars could switch to the Gulf State before it closes.

Wolves have signed Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace for £10m and the four-time capped England international is expected to be Gary O’Neil’s new first choice between the sticks.

Sa is still a highly-rated keeper but reports suggest that he could be on the way out of Molineux in the next 24 hours.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Sa could still leave Wolves despite the transfer window being closed in England.

The Portugal international’s agents are attempting to find a move for Sa to a club that will offer him consistent minutes and a generous wage.

The Saudi Pro League seems the ideal destination to achieve those aims and a move could materialise in the coming hours, per Nixon’s report.

Selling Jose Sa makes sense for Wolves

Sa’s departure would leave Wolves with Daniel Bentley, who came close to joining Arsenal, as their second-choice keeper and Tom King as third-choice.

King, who holds the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest goal in football’ after scoring from 105 yards for Newport County in 2021, is unlikely to play but is there as a back-up in case Johnstone and Bentley pick up injuries.

With O’Neil having three goalkeepers other than Sa at his disposal it makes good financial sense for Wolves to sell the Portuguese shot-stopper.

O’Neil admitted in a recent interview that Sa has had interest from various clubs this summer.

“‘It’s an unsettling week, there is a lot going on, Jose Sa had a bit going on,” O’Neil said.

“I had a big decision around goalkeeping and we decided it was Sam (Johnstone) today. But Jose will be back training with the group when he returns from Portugal.”

Wolves had a busy end to the window, signing youngsters in Bastien Meupiyou, Ethan Sutherland, Sebastian Lochhead and Saheed Olagunju to come into their academy ranks, whilst major signings in Johnstone, Ajax winger Carlos Forbs and Brazilian midfielder Andre will add quality to the first team.

They have lost Pedro Neto and Max Kilman though so their departures will leave a void in the squad, but Wolves seem to have done sufficient business to avoid a relegation battle this season.

