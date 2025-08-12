Wolves have frustrated Borussia Dortmund to the point they no longer want their player

Fábio Silva’s future remains uncertain after Borussia Dortmund decided to step away from negotiations with Wolves, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Portuguese forward, who is not part of Wolves‘ plans for the new season, had an agreement in place with the club and his agent, Carlos Oliveira, for a transfer at the end of last season.

Dortmund showed serious interest, submitting three separate bids to sign the Portuguese striker. However, Wolves’ sporting director, Domenico Teti, refused to meet with the German club’s officials, a move that has left Dortmund unhappy with the handling of the talks.

Instead of lowering their demands, Wolves have increased the asking price, now requesting €25million (£21.6m) plus €5million (£4.3m) in bonuses, while the early-season agreement for Silva’s sale is in the range of €20-€25million (£17.3-21.6m) all-in.

The English side is looking to create an auction, with several clubs monitoring the situation. Silva has not reached an agreement with RB Leipzig or Roma, despite reports linking him to both sides.

With Dortmund now moving on to other striker targets, Silva’s next destination is still unclear. For now, Wolves are holding firm on their valuation, but with the transfer market moving quickly, the coming weeks could prove decisive for Fabio.

DON’T MISS: The 10 biggest Premier League signings in the summer 2025 transfer window

Silva wants to leave

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Silva wants to leave Wolves permanently for a career elsewhere.

But clubs have been put off by not being able to meet with his agents, with Dortmund the latest.

We have also been made aware in the past that clubs don’t want to pay the Molineux outfit’s increased sums.

As such, it remains to be seen whether the striker – who has 11 direct goal contributions in 72 games – will be able to leave Wolves this summer.

Wolves round-up: Chelsea hope to sell striker target

Wovles have been linked with the signing of Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana.

TEAMtalk is aware the Blues are hopeful of getting him off the books in the coming weeks.

Wolves themselves are at risk of losing a striker, as Newcastle have registered an interest in Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Though it’s been suggested the Magpies are expected to make an approach for him, Wolves’ demands of up to £60million could well put them off.

Wolves’ most expensive signings per year