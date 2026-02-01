Wolves beat West Ham to impressive midfield signing as agreement reached

Wolverhampton Wanderers have struck a major breakthrough in their pursuit of Angel Gomes, as we can reveal the midfielder has now agreed terms ahead of his move to Molineux.

Wolves have finalised a loan deal with an option to buy set at £6million (€7m / $8m), though activating that clause in the summer would still require the player’s approval. Nevertheless, the groundwork is now done, and Wolves are confident they have secured a player who fits seamlessly into Rob Edwards’ evolving system.

Sources close to the deal have indicated that Gomes believes Edwards’ style of play is perfectly suited to his game, and the former Manchester United academy star sees this switch as the ideal platform to reignite his bid for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup plans later this year.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, a number of Premier League clubs had been alerted to Gomes’ situation. Indeed, sources confirmed to us on Thursday that intermediaries had contacted clubs such as Newcastle United, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham about a possible deal, while West Ham United also registered their interest.

But after weighing up his options, Gomes has now opted for Wolves, convinced that he will receive both the trust and tactical environment needed to showcase his best form.

Wolves have moved efficiently to close out the agreement, having ‘accelerated’ talks since Tuesday. Subject to final checks, Gomes is expected to complete the switch imminently as Edwards continues shaping his squad for the run‑in.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Wolves transfer news: Strand Larsen latest

Meanwhile, Wolves are reportedly ‘in talks’ to sign a Serie A striker as a replacement for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Leeds United have made a final offer for Strand Larsen despite Crystal Palace pushing to land him first.

The Norwegian appeared to say goodbye to Wolves fans after the 2-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.