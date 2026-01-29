Wolverhampton Wanderers are pushing hard to wrap up a deal for England international Angel Gomes, with TEAMtalk sources indicating the Old Gold are accelerating talks amid fresh Premier League competition for the Marseille midfielder.

Gomes, 25, arrived at the Stade Velodrome last summer in what was widely viewed as a major coup for the French side, who beat several English clubs to his signature after he left Lille on a free transfer.

But despite high expectations, the former Manchester United academy star has struggled to become the creative heartbeat Roberto De Zerbi envisioned, prompting a rethink as the January window enters its final stretch.

We understand Gomes is now open to a return to England as he looks to reignite his form and force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup plans.

His evolution into a composed, ball‑playing central midfielder under Paulo Fonseca at Lille has only increased his appeal, and Wolves have moved quickly to position themselves at the front of the queue.

Indeed, we revealed on Tuesday that Wolves’ discussions for Gomes are accelerating.

Talks between Wolves and Marseille continue to progress, with a loan deal featuring an obligation to buy if Rob Edwards’ side secure Premier League survival close to being agreed.

Sources close to the negotiations believe Wolves are confident of getting the move over the line, but they are no longer alone in the race.

We can reveal that several Premier League clubs – as well as one ambitious Championship outfit – have been contacted about a late-window swoop.

Newcastle United, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Sunderland and West Ham United have all been approached regarding Gomes’ availability, with intermediaries testing the waters as Marseille brace for a potential bidding scramble.

Wolves remain in pole position for now, but with interest widening and the clock ticking, the final days of the window could yet bring a twist.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Wolves transfer news: Midfield signing; Strand Larsen exit

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher revealed on Wednesday that Wolves are set to sign a midfield talent who idolises Casemiro and Rodri.

There has been plenty of speculation about Jorgen Strand Larsen, with the striker picking up interest from a host of Premier League rivals.

Crystal Palace have struck an agreement for Strand Larsen, and Leeds United fans have reacted gleefully to missing out on the signing.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.