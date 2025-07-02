Dortmund talks to sign Wolves forward stall after rare agent decision – sources

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are battling to sign Fabio Silva, though his summer move is being complicated by the fact Wolverhampton Wanderers have given Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute agency an exclusive mandate to negotiate the deal, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Silva became Wolves’ record signing in September 2020 when he moved to Molineux in a £35million deal from Porto, a transfer which has since been eclipsed by Matheus Cunha and Matheus Nunes. But it has been a deal to forget for all parties and Silva is now looking to leave Wolves.

The striker’s record for Wolves stands at five goals and six assists in 72 appearances.

Silva has had loan spells at Anderlecht, PSV, Rangers and Las Palmas as he looks to get his career back on track.

He impressed during his most recent loan at Las Palmas, finishing last season with 10 goals and three assists in 25 matches.

This upturn in form has seen a host of clubs shortlist Silva, with TEAMtalk revealing on May 5 that nine clubs are keen on him.

Sources have now provided us with an update, as Dortmund and Leipzig are showing strong interest in Silva, while clubs in Spain and Italy are also in the frame to do a deal.

But sources state that everything is on hold due to Wolves’ mandate. Wolves have allowed Gestifute to handle talks for Silva, despite the player already having his own agent.

This decision has created significant obstacles for the transfer, with negotiations currently at a standstill.

A host of European clubs are trying to sign Silva and he would like to leave Wolves permanently so he can forge a career elsewhere. But the current buying setup does not suit interested sides.

The likes of Dortmund and Leipzig wish to negotiate directly with the 22-year-old’s agent rather than through a third party imposed by Wolves.

An additional stakeholder in negotiations, who is not directly interested in the Portuguese’s future but only in the economic and commercial terms, will inflate the finances involved.

TEAMtalk understands interested clubs do not want to pay the increased sums being discussed. This approach by Wolves and Gestifute has left potential buyers frustrated. The transfer has stalled despite there being a clear market to take Silva away from Wolves.

As things stand, only a change in the negotiating setup could unlock the transfer and help it quickly reach a conclusion, something both Wolves and Silva want.

READ NEXT 👉 Wolves, Sunderland face obstacles as former Tottenham man weighs up overseas switch – sources